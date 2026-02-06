Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan, Yousmarg Closed Over Security Concerns: Govt

Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday said that three major tourist destinations-Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan and Yousmarg-have remained closed for tourist activities for about nine months due to security-related considerations.

In a written reply to a question by legislator Saif ud Din Bhat in the Legislative Assembly, the Tourism Department acknowledged that the prolonged closure has adversely impacted the local economy and livelihoods dependent on tourism in these areas.

The department said the shutdown has affected ATV operators, vehicle owners, ponywalas, stall owners, tourist guides and other stakeholders associated with tourism-related activities.

It also noted that the continued closure has caused distress among local youth, including those who had availed loans from financial institutions to run tourism-related businesses.