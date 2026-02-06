Qatar Economic Forum Set To Take Place From May 12-14

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Now in its sixth year, the annual“Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg” (the 'Forum'), held in collaboration with Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), will take place from May 12–14, 2026, in Doha.

Held under the guiding theme, 'The Global Rebalance: Capital, Power and the Middle East,' the Forum will explore transformative changes in capital allocation and the region's influence. Supported by deep sovereign capital, strategic energy assets, and rising AI-driven deal activity, the region's expanding economic influence is becoming a defining force in the global world order.

Editorially curated by Bloomberg News, the Forum brings together world leaders and global CEOs to examine how this rebalancing of capital and power is reshaping growth, risk and opportunity worldwide.

It will once again convene Heads of State, senior government officials, global CEOs and investors in Doha, to create an international platform for meaningful deal-making conversations and connections. Last year's Forum drew more than 3,000 international delegates from 95 countries.

Confirmed 2026 plenary speakers include, Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, President, Oman Investment Authority; Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair & CEO, TKO and Executive Chairman, WME Group; Chris Chen, CEO, WuXi Biologics; David H Petraeus, Partner, Chairman of the Global Institute, KKR; Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO, M42; Harvey M Schwartz, CEO & Director, Carlyle; Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder, CEO & Co-Chief Investment Officer, Citadel; Raymond Sagayam, Managing Partner, The Pictet Group and Co-CEO of Pictet Asset Management, The Pictet Group; Steven T Mnuchin, Founder & Managing Partner, Liberty Strategic Capital; Strive Masiyiwa, Chairman & Founder, Econet Group; Warrick Matthews, CEO, Tokamak Energy; William E Ford, Chairman & CEO, General Atlantic; Zhang Lei, Founder & Chairman, Hillhouse Investments; with more to follow.

Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media, said:“In an era defined by geopolitical uncertainty and economic realignment, the Qatar Economic Forum continues to be a truly essential gathering for leaders in business, finance and government. With the Middle East playing an increasingly central role in shaping future global growth, capital flows and strategic investment, the Forum offers a vital platform to understand how international decision-makers see the world today - and how they plan to allocate resources to navigate what comes next.”

H E Mubarak Ajlan Mubarak Al-Kuwari, Executive Director to the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences (PCOC), said:“The Qatar Economic Forum has established itself as a leading global gathering, welcoming international business and government leaders to Doha each year. Our priority is delivering a world-class event that reflects Qatar's excellence in hosting major international platforms. As the Forum returns for its sixth edition, we look forward to welcoming participants from around the world and facilitating meaningful exchange, connection and collaboration.”

Produced by Bloomberg Live and editorially programmed by Bloomberg News, the Forum will be available on the Bloomberg Terminal, Bloomberg TV and bloomberg.