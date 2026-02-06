Qatar, Germany Seek To Expand Technology, Healthcare, AI Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, H E Friedrich Merz co-chaired the meeting of the Qatari-German Business Roundtable, held in Doha yesterday.

At the outset of the meeting, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Chancellor of Germany and the accompanying delegation, affirming that the foundations of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany are solid.

He pointed out that over the past decades, the State of Qatar has sought to develop its relations with Germany. He noted that through the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Qatar has succeeded in becoming one of the largest foreign investors in Germany. He pointed out that German companies operating in Qatar have added significant value to its economy.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs mentioned that cooperation between the two countries encompasses the fields of energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and financial institutions, emphasizing that the State of Qatar aspires to expand this cooperation to include technology, healthcare, and artificial intelligence, which, in Qatar's view, are the industries of the future.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's strong interest in expanding cooperation and increasing business ties between companies in both countries. He noted that Qatar is currently undergoing a transitional phase and has already begun reviewing several laws and regulations to ensure they keep pace with contemporary developments.

He further emphasized Qatar's commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all, while underscoring the importance of being viewed by Germany and other European countries as a reliable partner capable of connecting East and West. He highlighted that this approach has guided Qatar's efforts in geopolitics and should likewise be applied in the economic sphere to achieve prosperity for its people.

Later the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs wrote on X,“The Qatari–German Business Roundtable provided an opportunity to strengthen investment cooperation and commercial partnerships between the two countries, while emphasizing the expansion of collaboration in advanced technology and healthcare, in a manner that serves mutual interests and the aspirations of our two friendly peoples.”

The meeting also reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation and partnership across various sectors, as well as investment opportunities available in both countries.

A number of CEOs representing groups, companies, organizations, and agencies from both countries attended the roundtable.