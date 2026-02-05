





After visiting Kyiv earlier this week, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is currently in Moscow, where he is set to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Friday. SRF correspondents analyse what his trip might achieve. What can the Swiss foreign minister – and the OSCE – achieve in Moscow? This content was published on February 5, 2026 - 13:56 Fredy Gsteiger and Calum MacKenzie, SRF

Switzerland has held the chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) since January, and it is in this role that Cassis has embarked on this week's trip.

His visit is a rarity – members of Western governments have not often been seen in Moscow since the start of the war in Ukraine.

But how suitable is the OSCE for mediating in the war? And how is the diplomatic charm offensive being received in the Kremlin? SRF diplomatic correspondent Fredy Gsteiger and SRF Russia correspondent Calum MacKenzie give some answers.

How is Cassis' diplomatic offensive being received in Moscow?

Moscow is sticking to its claim that the OSCE is an“instrument of the West” – although Russia is a member, it always characterises OSCE criticism of Moscow as“unfair” or“anti-Russian”.

And because Switzerland has adopted European Union (EU) sanctions, the Kremlin has long claimed that Switzerland has“given up its neutrality” and“submitted to Nato”. Russia is therefore likely to take a hard line.

