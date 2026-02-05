Czech National Bank Review: Board Discusses A Rate Cut But Its Forecast Sees A Hike
3.50%
CNB key rate
|As expected
However, the press conference was in the exact opposite style to the forecast. Governor Michl confirmed that the Board had discussed the possibility of a rate cut today. At the same time, he mentioned that the Board would like to see a slowdown in the momentum of core inflation, which would make it more comfortable to cut rates. Although, according to the governor's words, we should not expect large rate cuts, fine-tuning is on the table and the governor's bias was clearly in the direction of rate cuts.May seems like the best opportunity for a rate cut
We have changed the rate cut call from March to May after this morning's inflation report, which seems like the best possible expectation at this point. However, we wouldn't say that a March cut is off the table completely if headline inflation surprises to the downside in February due to a correction in food prices and further disinflation in energy prices. But we believe it is a safer case for the CNB to wait for more data prints and a new forecast in May, where core inflation should also fall somewhat in the meantime.Our market view
On the markets side, the front of the rate curve saw significant repricing up this morning after the market was positioned for a lower number. At the same time, the market initially viewed the press conference as hawkish due to the new forecast, but we saw some market reversal in the end. Still, the market ended today pricing in one rate cut, which may seem fair at this point.
EUR/CZK peaked in the range 24.350-400, which has been our target since the beginning of the year and, given that we cannot expect the market to go for two cuts in the near future, this can be considered a peak and a reversal down again. For now, 24.250-300 seems fair, in line with the reaction in rates. We will wait for more details from the CNB analyst meeting tomorrow.
