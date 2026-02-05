Ainewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Showcases MVR HVAC Pro Series At 2026 GCSAA Conference

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)(NASDAQ: MAMO announced its participation in the 2026 Golf Course Superintendents Association of America Conference and Trade Show in Orlando, Florida, as part of its strategy to expand fleet sales, strengthen its dealer network, and introduce its premium MVR HVAC Pro Series to commercial and institutional customers. At the event, the company will present its second-generation MVR HVAC Pro Series, including Golf and Cargo Max configurations, following strong momentum from earlier 2026 industry shows that generated more than 100 dealer leads, alongside reported January dealer-channel sales growth of more than 150% year over year and early international distribution interest for the HVAC Pro platform.

To view the full press release, visit

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles, utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), electric mobility solutions, and related accessories, serving customers through a nationwide dealer network.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAMO are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#a9eccdc0ddc6dbe9e8e0e7ccdedafec0dbcc87cac6c4" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,