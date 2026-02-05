Techmediabreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial On AI Robotics In Hospitality

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) announced its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire, a brand within the InvestorBrandNetwork platform, examining how artificial intelligence and robotics are addressing revenue constraints caused by labor shortages in high-traffic hospitality venues. The article highlights Nightfood's strategy of developing a hospitality-focused AI robotics platform through its TechForce Robotics subsidiary to help stadiums, airports, convention centers and live-event locations improve service speed, increase throughput, and recover lost revenue during peak demand periods without adding headcount.

About TechForce Robotics

TechForce Robotics, Inc. is an AI-driven service-robotics and automation company focused on developing, deploying, and scaling autonomous robotic solutions for hospitality, food service, and commercial applications. Through a vertically integrated platform that combines robotics technology, real-world operating environments, and scalable manufacturing, TechForce is positioned to accelerate the adoption of automation across multiple industries.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood Holdings is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard, delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.

With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

