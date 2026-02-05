Pakistan Faces Growing Social, Economic And Security Challenges Amid Rising Militancy: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Feb 5 (IANS) Pakistan is grappling with mounting social and security challenges, as well as economic pressures with tensions escalating across different parts of the country, especially in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The persisting tensions over the Tirah valley operation in the province triggered chaos and disruption among Pakistan's federal government, provincial administration and military, a report said on Thursday.

“Since the inception of Pakistan as an independent entity in the international arena. The country has been in the strong grip of unfortunate outcomes due to its failed execution of policies. The strategic location of the country play's pivotal role in socio-economic uplifting, yet faces enormous socio-political instability in its territorial jurisdiction among institutions and administrations,” a report in 'Eurasia Review' detailed.

“The entity is composed of particularly five federating units with its independent set of administrations with accountability before the centre on primacy issues, such as gross violation of human rights and other lethal issues that possibly could affect the lives of the inhabitants, foremost. Cross-border terrorism, high inflation rate, unstable political structure are unfortunately the outcomes of civil-military and political tensions,” it added.

According to the report, the Pakistani military, citing intelligence information, again decided to launch an operation in KP against the mass presence of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Islam and other non-state actors accused of fuelling unrest and bloodshed in Tirah and across Pakistan. In response, it said, the provincial government expressed its disagreement over the decision, which was taken unanimously without prior consultation.

The Chief Minister of the province "resisted the political-military decision of launching an operation into the region with grave and unpredictable consequences for the people of the Tirah."

"He further expressed his concerns over the displacement of the inhabitants becoming internally displaced people in their own motherland and would not be allowed and acceptable at any cost,” the report noted.

The CM further warned that the normal life of the people in KP has already been at risk due to severe cold weather in the valley, and another grand military operation would push the province deeper into crisis.

Highlighting the growing instability across several regions in Pakistan, the report said,“Unfortunately, the hard areas of Pakistan's 'Balochistan and KP', which play a strategically significant role in the country's socio-economic boost, face enormous socio-security challenges. The ratio of military operations against militants and insurgents, suicide attacks, unemployment, high inflation rate still persists, but the extremism by outlaws has not yet ended completely and hopes for the future have remained under the shadow for decades.”