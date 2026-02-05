RJ Posts JD21.5 Million Profit In 2025, Marking Major Financial Turnaround

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra)-- The Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) announced that its preliminary, unaudited financial results published for initial disclosure purposes for 2025 reflect a fundamental turnaround in the company's financial performance.The airline recorded a net profit of JD21.5 million, including non-recurring capital gains, compared with a net loss of JD3.5 million in 2024.Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Saeed Samih Darwazeh, expressed his deep appreciation to the Board, executive management, and all employees for their continued efforts and dedication in achieving these results.He stressed that their professionalism and commitment played a central role in enabling Royal Jordanian to reach these outstanding outcomes.Darwazeh also noted that 2025 marked an exceptional milestone in the company's journey, with unprecedented financial and operational results confirming the success of the transformation and growth strategy adopted since 2021.According to the company, operating revenues increased by 11%, reaching JD829 million, underscoring the accelerating pace and sustainability of growth. Passenger numbers also rose significantly, increasing by 18% to 4.4 million passengers in 2025, compared with 3.7 million the previous year. In addition, the airline achieved a record 81% load factor, the highest in its history.For his part, Vice Chairperson of the Board and CEO, Samer Majali, said the achievement represents the first clear results of the transformation plan and reflects the strength of the operating model, as well as the effectiveness of cost-control policies and revenue optimization. He added that Royal Jordanian made a qualitative leap in operational and financial performance, while achieving record levels of on-time performance that placed it among the top five airlines globally in punctuality.Majali further explained that the airline transported 826,000 tourists to Jordan during the past year, highlighting its vital role in supporting the national tourism sector and reinforcing Jordan's position as a leading regional tourism destination. He added that Royal Jordanian introduced 19 new aircraft to its fleet and retired 12 older aircraft, completing the modernization of nearly 70% of its fleet, making it among the most modern and efficient in the region.Majali emphasized that these results were achieved despite major challenges, including global delays in aircraft deliveries due to supply chain disruptions, as well as the negative impacts of the Gaza war and its humanitarian, security, and exceptional regional repercussions. These factors affected travel demand across the region and created instability that weighed on the aviation sector as a whole.Despite these challenges, Royal Jordanian continued to uphold its national role by maintaining uninterrupted operations with high efficiency and reliability.