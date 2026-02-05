Corporate Knights Emphasizes Speed In Sustainability Rankings

MENAFN - 3BL) Sustainability and ESG ratings have traditionally focused on how companies are managing their exposure to material risks posed by ESG factors such as climate change. Now a leading sustainable-economy research firm has revised its methodology to recognize companies that are moving quickly to adopt sustainable business models. In our Top Story this issue, the Corporate Knights 2026 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable corporations now captures a vital new metric: sustainable revenue momentum.

Corporate Knights Inc. was founded in 2002 and publishes the award-winning magazine Corporate Knights focused on climate change, responsible investing, and the ideas, actions, and innovations that shape a sustainable economy. The company also produces global sustainability rankings including its flagship annual Global 100 list. Corporate Knights is based in Canada and in 2012 spearheaded the founding of the Council for Clean Capitalism, a multi-industry group of leading Canadian companies advocating for responsible corporate behavior.

According to Corporate Knights CEO Toby Heaps, the new methodology for the Corporate Knights Global 100 ranking is“firing a shot across the bow that speed matters.” The previous methodology was 50% based on ratings of sustainable revenues and sustainable investments, and 50% based on 22 key performance indicators (KPIs) of common ESG factors including water use, emissions, workplace fatalities, and diversity on the board and among executives.

According to Corporate Knights CEO Toby Heaps, the new methodology for the Corporate Knights Global 100 ranking is“firing a shot across the bow that speed matters.” The previous methodology was 50% based on ratings of sustainable revenues and sustainable investments, and 50% based on 22 key performance indicators (KPIs) of common ESG factors including water use, emissions, workplace fatalities, and diversity on the board and among executives.

The new methodology introduces a“sustainable revenue momentum” metric as one-third of the ranking, measuring how fast companies are growing their sustainable revenues. The remaining two-thirds are now split between the ratings of sustainable revenues and sustainable investments.

The new methodology had a large impact on the Global 100 rankings, with several companies shooting up on the list and 37 companies appearing for the first time.



ERG SpA, an Italian power generation company, rose from 18th in 2025 to first in 2026, based on large increases in revenue from power generated from wind and solar sources.

Pandora, the Danish jewelry manufactured, shot up from 48th to second. Nine U.S. companies joined the Global 100 for the first time, including Fluence Energy in fourth and DaVita in sixth, bringing the U.S. total to 20, the most of any country.

According to Corporate Knights, its new methodology is intended to highlight companies seizing opportunities from the green transition, with sustainable revenues accounting for up to 61% of total revenues for Global 100 companies versus 17% for all other publicly-listed companies. Michael Yow, director of rankings for Corporate Knights, said“what really matters to us is the contribution these companies are making to the low-carbon economy.”

The G&A team has deep experience in helping companies enhance sustainability reporting to highlight sustainability achievements and improve overall ESG ratings and rankings. Reach out to us at ....

This is just the introduction of G&A's Sustainability Highlights newsletter this week. Click here to view the full issue