Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
German Chancellor Leaves Doha

2026-02-05 02:03:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chancellor of Federal Republic of Germany HE Friedrich Merz left Doha on Thursday, following an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany HE Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Hamar and Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the State of Qatar HE Oliver Owcza.

The Peninsula

