Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China's Land Cover Exceeds Half Of Its Territory

2026-03-13 12:08:44
By Alimat Aliyeva

As a result of large-scale landscaping and environmental restoration programs in China, the total area of the country's forests and pastures has exceeded 56 percent of its territory, AzerNEWS reports.

This information is presented in a report prepared by China's National Greening Commission. According to the document, in 2025 more than 3.56 million hectares of land were reforested across the country. In addition, about 4.93 million hectares of degraded pastures were restored during the same year.

Experts note that such projects play an important role not only in protecting biodiversity but also in combating climate change. Newly planted forests help absorb carbon dioxide, reduce soil erosion, and improve air quality.

Interestingly, China is also implementing one of the largest environmental initiatives in the world, often referred to as the “Green Great Wall.” The project aims to stop the expansion of deserts and increase green areas, and over the past decades it has already significantly expanded vegetation in several regions of the country.

AzerNews

