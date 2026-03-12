Bitcoin For Corporations Returns To The Bitcoin Conference

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Nashville, TN – March 12, 2026 - Bitcoin 2026, the world's premier Bitcoin conference, today announced that the Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC) Symposium will take place at Bitcoin 2026 - held at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 27. The symposium will serve as the flagship enterprise forum within the conference, gathering corporate executives, capital allocators, and institutional service providers to advance the strategic integration of Bitcoin on corporate balance sheets.

Las Vegas, USA - Launched in May 2025 as part of Bitcoin 2025, this event marked the first BFC Symposium dedicated to providing a strategic roadmap for corporate Bitcoin adoption. The program featured high-level strategy sessions led by Michael Saylor, Simon Gerovich, Matt Cole, David Bailey, Pierre Rochard, and Andrew Webley, focusing on the technical and regulatory frameworks essential for institutional balance sheet integration. Hong Kong, Asia - The BFC Symposium at Bitcoin Asia 2025 gathered Bitcoin treasury leaders including executives from Strategy, Nakamoto, Metaplanet, and UTXO, delivering firsthand treasury case studies and high-conviction discussions on corporate Bitcoin implementation. Amsterdam, Europe - In November 2025, the Amsterdam symposium brought together corporate leaders across Europe to examine Bitcoin's evolving role in business strategy, with representatives from Strive, Nakamoto, Galaxy, Kraken, and BitGo. Abu Dhabi, MENA - In December 2025, the BFC Symposium landed in Abu Dhabi as part of Bitcoin MENA 2025. With publicly traded firms holding more than 688,000 BTC on their balance sheets at that time, the event highlighted the MENA region's emergence as a competitive frontier for institutional Bitcoin adoption. Las Vegas, USA - Strategy World 2026, hosted by BFC founding member Strategy, served as a premier affiliate event for the Bitcoin for Corporations community. The four-day program convened corporate executives and institutional capital allocators for high-level roundtables featuring top-tier analysts from TD and Benchmark, alongside executive leadership from Metaplanet, Morgan Stanley, and Moelis & Company.

Fireside chats and panel discussions featuring C-Suite executives and institutional investors at the forefront of corporate Bitcoin adoption Treasury case studies from public companies that have successfully integrated Bitcoin as a reserve asset Deep-dive sessions on treasury strategy, capital allocation, custody, regulatory landscape, and risk management frameworks Live announcements of new corporate treasury allocations, strategic partnerships, and enterprise service launches Curated networking with a vetted community of peers, advisors, and service providers advancing the corporate Bitcoin ecosystem Updates from the BFC executive peer network - an active community of companies implementing Bitcoin treasury strategies in real time

Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC) is BTC Inc.'s flagship enterprise initiative, purpose-built to accelerate the adoption of Bitcoin as a strategic asset across the corporate world. As the premier industry alliance for institutional Bitcoin strategy, BFC is dedicated to educating and empowering C-Suite executives and key decision-makers across every industry sector's mission is clear: normalize Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset on corporate balance sheets, and equip leadership teams with the frameworks, relationships, and conviction to act. Through comprehensive educational programs, curated peer networks, and its growing series of global symposiums, BFC provides tailored, expert-led instruction designed to help businesses confidently navigate the complexities of Bitcoin adoption initiative operates within BTC Inc, a Nakamoto Inc. (Nasdaq: NAKA) company - the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine and producer of The Bitcoin Conference - giving BFC direct access to the most trusted media, events, and advocacy infrastructure in the Bitcoin ecosystem. BFC supports member organizations with strategic education, peer networking, and access to a growing network of aligned corporate executives, institutional investors, and service providers.

What began as a focused gathering of forward-thinking corporate executives has grown into a globally recognized movement. The Bitcoin for Corporations Symposium has now convened on multiple continents, bringing enterprise-grade Bitcoin conversations to major financial hubs around the world:

Across every edition, the BFC Symposium has catalyzed real-world corporate decisions - from fresh treasury allocations to strategic partnerships and enterprise service rollouts - signaling a maturing institutional market.

The Bitcoin for Corporations Symposium at Bitcoin 2026 will be the most ambitious edition yet, taking place within the world's premier Bitcoin gathering, now projected to welcome over 30,000 attendees at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center. The symposium is included as a core programming track within the Enterprise Pass at Bitcoin 2026, reflecting the growing centrality of institutional Bitcoin strategy to the conference's identity can expect:

The symposium sits within Bitcoin 2026's broader Enterprise Hall programming, which spans treasury strategy, custody, payments, infrastructure, and real-world enterprise adoption. The Enterprise Stage and dedicated networking lounges create an unparalleled environment for deal-making, strategic dialogue, and institutional relationship-building.

The corporate Bitcoin landscape has entered an era of rapid maturation. In 2025, the number of public companies worldwide holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets nearly tripled to approximately 200. Publicly traded firms collectively held more than 688,000 BTC on their balance sheets as of late 2025 - a historic high and rising quarter over quarter. Bitcoin is increasingly being treated not as speculative exposure, but as a strategic reserve asset and a tool for capital efficiency this backdrop, Bitcoin 2026 - now expected to surpass 40,000 attendees - is the definitive gathering for anyone serious about the future of money. With 500+ speakers, multiple world-class stages, and programming spanning Bitcoin fundamentals, enterprise adoption, mining, energy, AI, policy, and culture, the conference brings every corner of the Bitcoin ecosystem together under one roof. The BFC Symposium anchors the institutional conversation at the center of that ecosystem.

Bitcoin for Corporations Symposium at Bitcoin 2026
April 27, 2026 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
The Venetian Convention and Expo Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
Included with Bitcoin 2026 Enterprise Pass or Whale Pass (also includes Enterprise Hall, Enterprise Stage, Networking Lounges)

BTC Inc, a Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) company, is the largest Bitcoin media company in the world, based on event attendance, online audience, and brand portfolio. Headquartered in Nashville, BTC Inc's portfolio spans 27 media brands, reaching approximately 6 million people globally through its aggregated social media following.

BTC Inc is the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine - first published in May 2012 and the longest-running source of Bitcoin news, information, and expert commentary - and producer of The Bitcoin Conference, the largest and most influential Bitcoin event series in the world. BTC Inc also operates Bitcoin for Corporations, a membership-based platform for companies adopting Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset.

Bitcoin For Corporations (BFC) is the executive network for corporate Bitcoin strategy, serving public and pre-IPO companies seeking to adopt Bitcoin as a strategic balance-sheet asset. BFC helps leadership teams move from conviction to execution by providing institutional-grade education, proven frameworks, investor-facing positioning, and access to a global network of experienced operators, service providers, and capital allocators. By aligning treasury strategy, governance, communications, and capital markets insight, BFC equips companies to integrate Bitcoin with clarity, confidence, and long-term capital discipline. Visit BitcoinForCorporations for more information.

