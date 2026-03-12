Bitcoin For Corporations Returns To The Bitcoin Conference
- Las Vegas, USA - Launched in May 2025 as part of Bitcoin 2025, this event marked the first BFC Symposium dedicated to providing a strategic roadmap for corporate Bitcoin adoption. The program featured high-level strategy sessions led by Michael Saylor, Simon Gerovich, Matt Cole, David Bailey, Pierre Rochard, and Andrew Webley, focusing on the technical and regulatory frameworks essential for institutional balance sheet integration. Hong Kong, Asia - The BFC Symposium at Bitcoin Asia 2025 gathered Bitcoin treasury leaders including executives from Strategy, Nakamoto, Metaplanet, and UTXO, delivering firsthand treasury case studies and high-conviction discussions on corporate Bitcoin implementation. Amsterdam, Europe - In November 2025, the Amsterdam symposium brought together corporate leaders across Europe to examine Bitcoin's evolving role in business strategy, with representatives from Strive, Nakamoto, Galaxy, Kraken, and BitGo. Abu Dhabi, MENA - In December 2025, the BFC Symposium landed in Abu Dhabi as part of Bitcoin MENA 2025. With publicly traded firms holding more than 688,000 BTC on their balance sheets at that time, the event highlighted the MENA region's emergence as a competitive frontier for institutional Bitcoin adoption. Las Vegas, USA - Strategy World 2026, hosted by BFC founding member Strategy, served as a premier affiliate event for the Bitcoin for Corporations community. The four-day program convened corporate executives and institutional capital allocators for high-level roundtables featuring top-tier analysts from TD and Benchmark, alongside executive leadership from Metaplanet, Morgan Stanley, and Moelis & Company.
- Fireside chats and panel discussions featuring C-Suite executives and institutional investors at the forefront of corporate Bitcoin adoption Treasury case studies from public companies that have successfully integrated Bitcoin as a reserve asset Deep-dive sessions on treasury strategy, capital allocation, custody, regulatory landscape, and risk management frameworks Live announcements of new corporate treasury allocations, strategic partnerships, and enterprise service launches Curated networking with a vetted community of peers, advisors, and service providers advancing the corporate Bitcoin ecosystem Updates from the BFC executive peer network - an active community of companies implementing Bitcoin treasury strategies in real time
Conference Dates: April 27, 2026 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Venue: The Venetian Convention and Expo Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
Access: Included with Bitcoin 2026 Enterprise Pass or Whale Pass (also includes Enterprise Hall, Enterprise Stage, Networking Lounges)
More Information: bitcoinforcorporations
BTC Inc, a Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) company, is the largest Bitcoin media company in the world, based on event attendance, online audience, and brand portfolio. Headquartered in Nashville, BTC Inc's portfolio spans 27 media brands, reaching approximately 6 million people globally through its aggregated social media following.
BTC Inc is the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine - first published in May 2012 and the longest-running source of Bitcoin news, information, and expert commentary - and producer of The Bitcoin Conference, the largest and most influential Bitcoin event series in the world. BTC Inc also operates Bitcoin for Corporations, a membership-based platform for companies adopting Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset.
Bitcoin For Corporations (BFC) is the executive network for corporate Bitcoin strategy, serving public and pre-IPO companies seeking to adopt Bitcoin as a strategic balance-sheet asset. BFC helps leadership teams move from conviction to execution by providing institutional-grade education, proven frameworks, investor-facing positioning, and access to a global network of experienced operators, service providers, and capital allocators. By aligning treasury strategy, governance, communications, and capital markets insight, BFC equips companies to integrate Bitcoin with clarity, confidence, and long-term capital discipline. Visit BitcoinForCorporations for more information.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
