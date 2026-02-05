Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
WHO Donates Oxygen Analyzers To 12 Hospitals In Afghanistan

WHO Donates Oxygen Analyzers To 12 Hospitals In Afghanistan


2026-02-05 02:03:31
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Health Organization (WHO) has donated oxygen analyzers to 12 hospitals in Kabul and 11 other provinces across Afghanistan.

In a post on X, WHO Afghanistan stated:“The World Health Organization in Afghanistan has provided 12 hospitals in Kabul and 11 provinces with a consignment of oxygen analyzers to enhance patient safety and improve the quality of oxygen care for those most in need.”

The WHO added that the oxygen analysis devices assist healthcare workers in delivering safer and more reliable care to patients on a daily basis.

hz/sa

MENAFN05022026000174011037ID1110702073



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search