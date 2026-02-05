WHO Donates Oxygen Analyzers To 12 Hospitals In Afghanistan
In a post on X, WHO Afghanistan stated:“The World Health Organization in Afghanistan has provided 12 hospitals in Kabul and 11 provinces with a consignment of oxygen analyzers to enhance patient safety and improve the quality of oxygen care for those most in need.”
The WHO added that the oxygen analysis devices assist healthcare workers in delivering safer and more reliable care to patients on a daily basis.
hz/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment