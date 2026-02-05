WHO Donates Oxygen Analyzers To 12 Hospitals In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Health Organization (WHO) has donated oxygen analyzers to 12 hospitals in Kabul and 11 other provinces across Afghanistan.

In a post on X, WHO Afghanistan stated:“The World Health Organization in Afghanistan has provided 12 hospitals in Kabul and 11 provinces with a consignment of oxygen analyzers to enhance patient safety and improve the quality of oxygen care for those most in need.”

The WHO added that the oxygen analysis devices assist healthcare workers in delivering safer and more reliable care to patients on a daily basis.

