Listening Changes Everything: Ergodyne Rebuilds Hi-Vis Around Fit, Feedback And Safety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Paul, MN, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widely worn and rarely loved, hi-vis workwear has long been a necessary part of the job. Ergodyne is changing that narrative with the launch of a redesigned hi-vis collection shaped directly by the voices of the people who wear it every day.

“We listened closely to what workers had to say about our existing line as well as other options on the market," said Ergodyne Product Manager Kris Wolle-Wayne. "Fit issues really led the way across the board and became our focal point for re-imagining the entire collection."

Industry reporting highlights that the challenges of ill-fitting PPE go far beyond discomfort: poor fit can increase hazard exposure and reduce performance on the job. The challenges are particularly pronounced for women in the trades. Studies show a significant portion of tradeswomen have struggled to find properly fitting PPE, with many reporting exposure to hazards due to poor fit. These experiences underscore the fact that fit influences not only comfort and productivity but real safety outcomes.

New Women's Hi-Vis Collection

The cornerstone of the launch is Ergodyne's new women's line of hi-vis -vests, shirts and hoodies designed specifically for women in the trades. "We combined all the best aspects of women's apparel with years of frontline feedback to build a completely new size chart," said Ergodyne Product Designer Zac McLean. "The goal was to give these workers something that felt familiar while meeting the demands of the job and safety standards."

Updated Unisex Hi-Vis with Smarter Design

Ergodyne's refreshed unisex hi-vis line features improved fits and upgraded fabrics across the board. From lightweight, breathable tees with sun protection to durable hoodies built for long shifts, every piece was re-engineered to balance comfort, performance, and safety.

Two Series, One Standard of Safety

To simplify selection and specification, the collection is organized into two series:



Essential Series – Soft, breathable, and budget-friendly options designed for everyday visibility needs. Performance Series – Enhanced durability, advanced fabric treatments, and all-day endurance for demanding environments.

Both series support current and upcoming hi-vis requirements while addressing the conditions workers face day in and day out.

Explore Ergodyne's new hi-vis collection at ergodyne.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A BetterplaceTM. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on:

Attachment

New GloWear Hi-Vis Apparel Launch

CONTACT: Ergodyne 8002258238...