J&K's Road Network Crosses 41,000 Km, Boosts Border Connectivity

Jammu, Feb 5 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir is scripting a major success story in road connectivity, with the total road network at present standing at 41,141 km.

This massive road infrastructure expansion is being driven by multi-billion-rupee connectivity projects, especially in remote and otherwise inaccessible border areas such as Rajouri, Poonch, Bandipora, Kupwara, Reasi and other far-flung districts.

The main objective of these road projects is to ensure all-weather connectivity, reduce travel time, and strengthen economic activity in these border districts.

In the Rajouri-Poonch border districts, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has undertaken the construction of the Bahri Pattan-Jhallas road in the Nowshera-Poonch sector, a key border route that is emerging as a lifeline for remote villages and an important alternative to the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway.

The road, stretching approximately 213 km, is designed to enhance internal connectivity in border areas while providing safer and faster movement for civilians, tourists and security forces.

Officials said the project will play a critical role in strengthening infrastructure in forward regions along the Line of Control (LoC).

Several important religious and tourist destinations, including Baba Betamshah, Mangla Mata Temple, Veer Bhadreshwar Temple and Pir Shahlakh Dargah, are being connected by the BRO with Poonch to boost border and rural tourism.

Improved connectivity is already translating into employment opportunities for residents, many of whom earlier had to travel long distances in search of daily wage work.

Additionally, shifting patients to hospitals or evacuating injured persons during cross-border shelling was particularly challenging earlier, and this road network is expected to make such movement easier, life-saving and more affordable.

Villages such as Jhangar, Sermakri, Bawani, Kalsian and surrounding areas, which were once considered remote and inaccessible, are now being linked through this road network, bringing renewed hope for long-term development, security and prosperity.

The road connectivity success story is not limited to Rajouri and Poonch districts alone, but also extends to border districts such as Bandipora and Kupwara in the Kashmir Valley.