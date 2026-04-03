Chhattisgarh: Five Arrested In Pakistani Man's Live Burial Case

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, April 3 (IANS) Police have arrested five persons in connection with the gruesome murder of a 29-year-old man who was brutally assaulted and buried alive in a mining pit near Abhanpur a few days ago.

The victim, a Pakistani citizen who had been living in Raipur in anticipation of citizenship, succumbed to his injuries five days later due to soil entering his mouth and windpipe.

“One accused is still at large,” an investigation officer told IANS. The deceased, Nitesh Batra, a resident of Sadani Darbar in Raipur, was not an Indian citizen and was working in the city.

The primary accused, Shyam Sundar Soni, a vegetable shop owner, was reportedly in a relationship with a woman.

On the night of March 16, Nitesh went to Shyam's house, leading to a heated argument that turned violent. Shyam, along with two of his employees, beat Nitesh severely with a wooden stick, causing head injuries.

“Probably in a semi-conscious state, the victim was loaded into an auto-rickshaw and transported nearly 40 km to a remote murum (red soil) mining pit between Parsulidih and Filgabhatta village (near the Madhya Pradesh border). There, the accused allegedly punched him further, tried to strangle him with a gamcha, and finally buried him alive,” police said.

The auto-rickshaw reportedly passed through the jurisdictions of four police stations - Moudhapara, Mana, Tikrapara, and Abhanpur - raising serious questions about police vigilance during the journey.

The body was discovered on March 21 in a gravel-filled roadside ditch near Bharavgabhata, with one hand and a leg protruding from the ground. A post-mortem confirmed he was buried alive, said the police officials.

Abhanpur police have registered a case and arrested five accused from Uttar Pradesh, including Shyam Sundar Soni, Sonia Sahu, Sumit Kosle, and two minors. One more accused is still at large. Police have seized an auto-rickshaw, wooden sticks, and other items.

“This is a heinous and extremely shocking crime. The accused have shown extreme brutality by burying a semi-conscious man alive. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to trace the remaining accused. Strict action will be taken against everyone involved.”

“All aspects, including possible negligence, are being examined. The accused will be produced in court, and we will ensure justice for the victim,” another senior police official said.

The case has sent shockwaves across Raipur, with locals demanding stricter patrolling on highways and better coordination between police stations to prevent such incidents. The investigation is ongoing to determine the full sequence of events and the role of each accused.