Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Arzu Aliyeva And Alena Aliyeva Visit Social Rehabilitation And Shelter Institution For Vulnerable Groups

Arzu Aliyeva And Alena Aliyeva Visit Social Rehabilitation And Shelter Institution For Vulnerable Groups


2026-01-10 03:03:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The head of the Baku Media Center, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva, visited the Social Rehabilitation and Shelter Department for Vulnerable Groups, under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, specifically the unit for visually impaired individuals, Azernews reports.

The visit began with the guests watching a small artistic and musical performance organized with the participation of the children. They then became closely acquainted with the department's activities and visited the medical, psychological, and spatial orientation rooms.

During the visit, the children also presented the guests with handmade gifts.

The visit concluded with a commemorative group photo.

MENAFN10012026000195011045ID1110580258



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search