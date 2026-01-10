Arzu Aliyeva And Alena Aliyeva Visit Social Rehabilitation And Shelter Institution For Vulnerable Groups

MENAFN - AzerNews) The head of the Baku Media Center, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva, visited the Social Rehabilitation and Shelter Department for Vulnerable Groups, under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, specifically the unit for visually impaired individuals,reports.

The visit began with the guests watching a small artistic and musical performance organized with the participation of the children. They then became closely acquainted with the department's activities and visited the medical, psychological, and spatial orientation rooms.

During the visit, the children also presented the guests with handmade gifts.

The visit concluded with a commemorative group photo.