The Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market Is Projected To Achieve A Value Of US $321.13 Billion By 2030.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The air cargo and freight logistics industry has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by various global trade and technological factors. With the accelerating pace of international commerce and advancements in logistics technology, this market is set for continued expansion over the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping this vital sector.

Projected Market Size of the Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market by 2026

The air cargo and freight logistics market has shown robust growth, with its value set to rise from $240.65 billion in 2025 to $255.32 billion in 2026. This increase represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The expansion during the past years has largely been fueled by globalization of trade, growing pharmaceutical logistics demand, the surge in express delivery services, improvements in airport cargo infrastructure, and the strengthening of manufacturing supply chains.

Download a free sample of the air cargo and freight logistics market report:



Long-Term Growth Outlook and Future Market Size Estimates

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum and grow further to reach $321.14 billion by 2030. This corresponds to a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Key factors contributing to this anticipated growth include the rapid expansion of e-commerce, advancements in real-time shipment tracking technologies, broader adoption of sustainable aviation fuels, smart logistics platforms enhancing operational efficiency, and efforts to improve the resilience of global supply chains. Notable trends forecasted to impact the market involve the growth of air freight for e-commerce, increasing demand for urgent and time-sensitive deliveries, expansion of cold chain logistics capabilities, wider use of digital freight platforms, and the rising volume of cross-border trade transactions.

Defining the Scope of Air Cargo and Freight Logistics

Air cargo and freight logistics encompass the transportation of goods, merchandise, and commodities through air transport networks. The primary objective is to facilitate the efficient, timely, and secure movement of items across global supply chains, catering to the needs of businesses and consumers around the world. This sector plays a critical role in supporting international trade and ensuring products reach their destinations swiftly and safely.

View the full air cargo and freight logistics market report:



Key Drivers Behind Expansion in the Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market

One of the most significant factors propelling market growth is the surge in e-commerce activity worldwide. E-commerce involves buying and selling goods or services, as well as transmitting data or funds, primarily via the Internet. As internet availability expands globally, online retailers gain access to a broader customer base, including remote and previously hard-to-reach regions. Air cargo and freight logistics provide the essential backbone for rapid and reliable delivery, enabling e-commerce companies to satisfy customer expectations for fast shipping and dependable service.

Supporting Data Illustrating E-Commerce Impact on the Market

For example, in November 2023, the International Trade Administration, a U.S. government agency, reported that e-commerce revenues in the United Kingdom are projected to grow at an average annual rate of 12.6% through 2025. Consumer e-commerce made up 36.3% of the country's total retail sector, with expected revenues reaching $285.60 billion by 2025. This strong trajectory of online retail sales directly fuels demand for air cargo and freight logistics solutions, emphasizing their critical role in supporting fast and efficient product movement.

Regional Dynamics in the Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the air cargo and freight logistics market, reflecting its advanced infrastructure and well-established trade networks. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, driven by rising manufacturing output, increasing cross-border trade, expanding e-commerce penetration, and ongoing investments in logistics infrastructure. The market analysis covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Freight Chartered Air Transport Market Report 2026



Air Freight Market Report 2026



Cargo Shipping Market Report 2026



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "