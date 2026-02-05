Deadline Alert: Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Gauzy Ltd. (“Gauzy” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GAUZ ) securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR GAUZY INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On November 14, 2025, before the market opened, Gauzy announced“the Commercial Court of Lyon, France, ordered the commencement of French law insolvency proceedings (“Redressement Judiciaire”) relating to three subsidiaries of Gauzy located in France.”“Redressement Judiciaire are French insolvency proceedings aimed at preserving a company's business and operations, maintaining employment and repaying creditors while allowing for a plan to enable its recovery.” The Company further revealed the“commencement of these insolvency proceedings in France constitutes a default under the Company's existing senior secured debt facilities, which if not remedied could lead to an event of default.” Finally, the Company disclosed that it will not be releasing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 14, 2025, as previously planned, due to the proceedings.

On this news, Gauzy's share price fell $2.00 per share, or 49.8%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $2.02 per share on November 17, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) three of the Company's French subsidiaries lacked the financial means to meet their debts as they became due; (2) as a result, it was substantially likely insolvency proceedings would be commenced; (3) as a result, it was substantially likely a potential default under the Company's existing senior secured debt facilities would be triggered; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gauzy securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 6, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

