BIC: Disclosure Of Total Number Of Voting Rights And Number Of Shares Forming The Capital As Of January 31, 2026
| Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
Investor Relations
| Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
Agenda
All dates to be confirmed
|Full Year 2025 Results
|February 24, 2026
|First Quarter 2026 Net Sales
|April 28, 2026
|Annual General Meeting
|May 20, 2026
About BICA global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit LinkedIn Instagram YouTube TikTok
Attachment
BIC_Voting rights_JAN26
Legal Disclaimer:
