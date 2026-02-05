BIC: Disclosure Of Total Number Of Voting Rights And Number Of Shares Forming The Capital As Of January 31, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital

as of January 31, 2026 Clichy, France – February 05, 2026 Article L 233-8-II of the French“Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French“Autorité des Marchés Financiers”. As of Janvier 31, 2026, the total number of issued shares of Société BIC is 40,861,314 shares, representing:

- 57,596,535 voting rights,

- 57,426,135 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

...



Investor Relations

...





Bethridge Toovell

VP Global Communications

+1 917 821 4249

...



Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

...



Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Full Year 2025 Results February 24, 2026 First Quarter 2026 Net Sales April 28, 2026 Annual General Meeting May 20, 2026

