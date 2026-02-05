Firms Prioritize Speed Amid Heightened Competition

With financial services competition intensifying across the Middle East, firms are placing greater emphasis on time-to-market. Regulatory approvals in leading financial centres remain rigorous, often requiring extended preparation and engagement periods before licences are granted.

Industry consultants say that many firms now opt to begin operations through jurisdictions offering shorter approval timelines, allowing them to establish compliance systems, onboard clients, and build operational track records while pursuing more complex regulatory approvals in parallel.

This sequencing strategy has gained traction among startups and mid-sized brokerage firms seeking to capture market opportunities quickly while maintaining regulated status.

Cost Pressures Drive Licensing Strategy Adjustments

Market participants also cite rising compliance and setup costs in established financial centres as a major factor influencing licensing decisions. Full brokerage operations in leading jurisdictions typically require significant capital commitments, ongoing compliance investment, and detailed reporting obligations.

Anjouan's brokerage licensing regime offers comparatively accessible entry costs, enabling firms to redirect capital toward technology infrastructure, risk management systems, and staffing - all areas receiving increased scrutiny from regulators worldwide.

Industry observers note that firms are increasingly balancing cost considerations with regulatory credibility rather than choosing between them.

Cross-Border Operations Reshape Brokerage Models

Modern brokerage firms frequently operate across multiple markets through digital platforms and international partnerships. As a result, jurisdictions that support cross-border business models are becoming more prominent in licensing decisions.

Anjouan's regulatory and corporate framework is structured to accommodate internationally oriented firms, allowing businesses serving clients across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East to establish regulated operational bases while maintaining flexibility for expansion.

Growing Role for Anjouan Corporate Services

Founded in 2005, Anjouan Corporate Services acts as the principal corporate service provider and official marketing agent for brokerage licences in the jurisdiction. The firm assists clients with company formation, licensing applications, compliance frameworks, and operational setup.

Advisers working with firms entering the region say offshore licensing is increasingly viewed as complementary rather than competitive with onshore jurisdictions. Brokerage firms are using offshore operations to build governance systems and compliance credibility before entering higher-cost markets.

UAE Remains Long-Term Target for Expansion

Despite growing interest in offshore licensing options, the UAE continues to attract firms seeking access to sophisticated capital markets, investor networks, and strong regulatory ecosystems.

However, industry consultants note that firms are increasingly adopting phased entry strategies, establishing offshore regulated operations while preparing for longer-term licensing within the UAE.

Licensing Strategy Undergoing Structural Change

Market analysts suggest that the growing interest in jurisdictions such as Anjouan reflects a broader transformation in how financial services firms approach regulatory expansion. Rather than making binary jurisdictional choices, firms now design multi-stage, multi-jurisdictional licensing strategies aligned with business growth cycles.

As regulatory standards continue to evolve globally, jurisdictions offering structured, efficient licensing pathways are expected to play a growing role in international market entry.

For firms pursuing sustainable expansion into the Middle East, brokerage licensing decisions are increasingly focused on sequencing, operational readiness, and long-term regulatory alignment - trends that continue to shape market entry strategies in 2026.





