AGMC Breaks Ground For New BMW And MINI Facility In Ras Al Khor

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – February 2026: AGMC hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for BMW Group multi-brand facility, marking an important milestone in the continued development of the BMW facilities network in Dubai, Sharjah and Northern Emirates. The new facilities will be developed in line with Retail, BMW's global customer-centric showroom concept launched to transform the vehicle buying experience.

Representing AGMC at the ceremony were Sheikh Mohammed Al Qasimi, Board Member and Director, Sharjah and Northern Emirates, Dr. Hamid Haqpawar, Managing Director, and Mr. Atiqur Rahman, Director, Operations & Finance. In addition, the ceremony was attended by Mrs. Ritu Chandy, Senior Vice President Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa for the BMW Group, and Mr. Karim-Christian Haririan, BMW Group Middle East Managing Director, reflecting the strength of their long-standing partnership and shared commitment to delivering excellence.

Strategically located in Ras Al Khor, one of Dubai's most established automotive and logistics districts, the new facility is planned as a BMW destination integrating premium retail and high-capacity aftersales operations under one roof.

Once completed, the development will span 2,500 square metres, excluding parking bays, dedicated exclusively to BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad operations.

Dr Hamid, Managing Director of AGMC, said:“The groundbreaking of our Ras Al Khor multi-brand facility represents an important milestone in AGMC's journey and our continued investment in the market. The facility has been carefully designed based on Retail concept, focussing on the customer journey by prioritizing comfort, digitalization, and personalized interaction over the traditional showroom layouts. We are proud to deliver this next phase of growth in close partnership with BMW Group.”

Karim-Christian Haririan, Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East, added:“I am delighted to break ground alongside our valued partners, AGMC, as we announce the plans for a new state-of-the-art BMW facility in Ras Al Khor. This milestone further strengthens our position in the market and ensures a seamless BMW ownership experience for our clients, providing them with access to the pinnacle of luxury automotive service.”

The Ras Al Khor multi-brand facility forms part of the broader AGMC vision to elevate customers experience towards a seamless mobility ecosystem. Further details, including timelines for completion, will be announced in due course.