Real Matters Announces Election Of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Against
|% Votes Against
|Kay Brekken
|49,902,938
| 99.94%
|28,583
| 0.06%
|Garry Foster
|49,813,174
| 99.76%
|118,347
| 0.24%
|Brian Lang
|49,883,883
| 99.90%
|47,638
| 0.10%
|Karen Martin
|49,902,269
| 99.94%
|29,252
| 0.06%
|Peter Vukanovich
|47,450,211
| 95.03%
|2,481,310
| 4.97%
|John Walsh
|49,904,475
| 99.95%
|27,046
| 0.05%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published on , and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.
About Real Matters
Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit.
For more information:
Lyne Beauregard
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Real Matters
...
416.994.5930
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment