Johnson Fistel, PLLP Begins Investigation On Behalf Of Long-Term Shareholders Of Semtech Corporation (SMTC), Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN), Skye Bioscience, Inc. (SKYE), And Stride, Inc. (LRN)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC), Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYE), and Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) against certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. Shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to the dates listed below may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight, the return of funds to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC)

If you have held Semtech shares continuously since prior to October 10, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Semtech.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that its CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of its server rack customer or end users; (2) that, as a result, the CopperEdge products required certain rack architecture changes; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's sales of CopperEdge products would not ramp-up during fiscal 2026; (4) that, as a result, sales of CopperEdge products would be lower-than-expected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN)

If you have held Six Flags shares continuously since prior to July 1, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Six Flags.



Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that at the time of the merger defendants failed to disclose that: (a) Legacy Six Flags had underinvested in its parks and operations, deferring or foregoing basic park maintenance, operational improvements, infrastructure repairs, and ride design and development for several years prior to the merger; (b) Legacy Six Flags needed to make millions of dollars' worth of undisclosed capital and operational expenditures above the company's historical cost trends in order to maintain or grow Legacy Six Flags' share in the intensely competitive amusement park market; (c) that, due to the massive, undisclosed capital needs of Legacy Six Flags and the deleterious effects of years of chronic disinvestment by the company, the revenue, earnings, cash flow, capital and operational investments, cost reductions, balance sheet improvements, and debt reduction plans presented to investors in the Registration Statement were not reasonably achievable or rooted in facts existing at the time of the Merger.

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYE)

If you have held Skye Bioscience shares continuously since prior to November 4, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Skye Bioscience.

Complaint Allegations

The previously filed complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) The Company's lead product candidate, nimacimab, was less effective than defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, nimacimab's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN)

If you have held Stride shares continuously since prior to October 22, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Stride.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Stride was: (1) inflating enrollment numbers by retaining“ghost students”; (2) cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers' caseloads far beyond required statutory limits; (3) ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks, licensure laws, and federally mandated special education services; (4) suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; and (5) losing existing and potential enrollments.

