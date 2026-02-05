Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Long-Term Shareholders Of Avantor, Inc. (AVTR), Baxter International Inc. (BAX), Biogen Inc. (BIIB), And Carmax, Inc. (KMX)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB), and CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) against certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. Shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to the dates listed below may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to them.

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR)

If you have held Avantor shares continuously since prior to March 5, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Avantor, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit: or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at... or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed federal securities class action complaint alleges that Avantor and certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges (1) Avantor's competitive positioning was weaker than defendants had publicly represented; (2) Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition; and (3) as a result, defendants' representations about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX)

If you have held Baxter shares continuously since prior to February 23, 2022, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Baxter, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit: or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at... or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed federal securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Baxter's recently launched product, the Novum LVP, suffered systemic defects that caused widespread malfunctions, including underinfusion, overinfusion, and complete non-delivery of fluids, which exposed patients to risks of serious injury or death; (b) Baxter was notified of multiple device malfunctions, injuries, and deaths from these defects; (c) Baxter's attempts to address these defects through customer alerts were inadequate remedial measures, when design flaws persisted and continued to cause serious harm to patients; (d) as a result, there was a heightened risk that customers would be instructed to take existing Novum LVPs out of service and that Baxter would completely pause all new sales of these pumps; and (e) based on the foregoing, Baxter's statements about the safety, efficacy, product rollout, customer feedback and sales prospects of the Novum LVPs were materially false and misleading.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB)

If you have held Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares continuously since prior to February 3, 2022, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Biogen, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit: or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at... or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed federal securities class action complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Biogen had overstated its efforts to enhance its transparency, corporate governance, and compliance controls and procedures, as well as the efficacy of those controls and procedures; (ii) accordingly, Biogen maintained inadequate compliance controls and procedures in connection with its business operations in foreign countries; (iii) Biogen and/or its employees were engaged in unlawful or otherwise improper conduct in several foreign countries; (iv) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, financial, and reputational harm; (v) Biogen overstated the strength of its AD-related product portfolio, including the Company's and Eisai's efforts and success in launching and providing access to Leqembi; (vi) Biogen also downplayed the negative impact that the Reata Acquisition would have on its FY 2023 non-GAAP diluted EPS; (vii) all the foregoing were likely to have a significant negative impact on Biogen's 2023 results; and (viii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. As the public digested the truth, Biogen's stock price fell.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX)

If you have held CarMax shares continuously since prior to August 10, 2023, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at CarMax, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit: or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at... or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed federal securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that: (1) CarMax's 2022 and 2023 vintage loans were underperforming; (2) CarMax's loss reserves were inadequate to cover these loans; (3) CarMax had an oversupply of vehicles at its lots in early 2025; (4) this oversupply caused substantial depreciation of its inventory; (5) CarMax's mid-2025 sales boost was largely driven by customers rushing to purchase used cars amid concerns over potential new-car tariffs; and (6) based on the foregoing, Defendants materially overstated customer receivables, inventory values, and earnings, while misleading investors about the Company's business, operations, and growth prospects.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investor Rights

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges. For more information, visit