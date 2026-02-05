Chitosan Market To Reach Over US$ 8.6 Billion By 2035 Driven By Green Chemistry Mandates, Pharmaceutical-Grade Demand, And Vegan Fungal Sourcing Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is being driven by a shift from niche research applications to widespread industrial adoption, fueled by green chemistry mandates, rising demand for high-purity and pharmaceutical-grade chitosan, and the emergence of vegan-compliant fungal sources. Critical applications across municipal water treatment, agriculture, biomedical, and biodegradable packaging are intensifying supply pressures, while technological innovations like microwave-assisted extraction are optimizing shrimp-derived production.

Chicago, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chitosan market was valued at 2.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 8.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2026 to 2035.

The chitosan market growth is characterized by a definite change from being a niche research to a broad industrial utility, due to the aggressive global "Green Chemistry" mandates. While conventional sourcing is still grounded in marine crustacean exoskeletons, namely shrimp and crab waste, there is a rapidly growing stream of supply of fungal-derived chitosan (Aspergillus Niger) to meet the huge demand for vegan-compliant inputs. Current demand is far exceeding supply and especially high purity and pharmaceutical grades, resulting in a tight market outlook with manufacturers scrambling to expand production capacities to ensure they do not become bottlenecks.

Municipal Water, Agriculture, and Biomedicine Drive Urgent Demand for Chitosan

This supply-demand gap in the chitosan market is being boosted by the massive adoption in critical application areas: Municipal water treatment facilities are switching from synthetic coagulants to bio-flocculants as coagulants, and the agricultural sector is increasingly adopts biostimulants based on chitosan for residue-free farming. Furthermore, the biomedical and packaging industries are taking advantage of the material in terms of advanced wound care and biodegradable films, respectively. Consequently, the feeling on the market is one of urgency, with stakeholders placing greater emphasis on the security of supply chains to take advantage of the strategic importance of the material in the context of the circular economy and sustainable industrial manufacturing.

Pharmaceutical and Vegan Chitosan Surge as Allergy-Free Alternatives Gain Market Traction

While industrial grade chitosan market continues to have the largest share in terms of sheer volume as a result of its heavy usage in water treatment, the most dynamic growth is evident in the product categories of specialization. High-purity pharmaceutical grades and fungal-derived Chitosan have been facing the highest demand surges. The preference in the market is seeing a different "vegan" or non-animal chitosan from mushrooms (fungi like Aspergillus niger). This is changing as it is driven by the need to avoid the shellfish allergen concerns in medical and cosmetic uses, so that it can be safer for consumers in general.

Also, products with certain degrees of deacetylation (DA) - more importantly, the products above 85% - are widely demanded because of their better reactivity and solubility. Nano-chitosan and hydrogel-based derivatives are also opening up a large niche, particularly for high-value applications such as drug delivery and smart packaging, taking the commodity out of the powder form and into bulk forms.

The major driving force for this growing demand for the chitosan market is a converging environment of stringent environmental regulations and corporate sustainability. In the water treatment industry, municipal institutions across North America and Europe are on a trajectory of eliminating synthetic polyacrylamides and aluminum-based coagulants because of toxicity issues. This has resulted in utility companies being forced to switch to biodegradable flocculants, with the most viable alternative being chitosan. Simultaneously, the agriculture sector is shifting towards residue-free farming.

Technological Innovations Like Microwave-Assisted Extraction Propel Shrimp-Derived Chitosan Production

The shrimp segment claims an enormous 64.83% revenue share in the chitosan market, which is based on the sheer scale of global aquaculture. With the expected production of shrimp to grow to 7.28 million tons by the end of the year, the industry is faced with 6 to 8 million tons of crustacean shell waste per year, which is a virtually unlimited feed source. Hard-hitting exporters such as Vietnam are aggressively monetizing this byproduct, aiming at export revenues of the sector at USD 4.3 billion while processing more than 1.08 million tons of shrimp. Corporate giants such as Minh Phu Seafood Corporation have reacted by adopting MP BIO farming protocols - a strategic change that turns biological discards into valuable raw material for the Chitosan market.

Technological breakthroughs are therefore accelerating this supply chain integration further, specifically microwave-assisted extraction, which has reduced processing windows to just 24 minutes. Manufacturers prefer shrimp shells due to their thinner wall structure that is naturally thinner, ensuring extraction yields of more than 150 kilograms/ metric ton. The resulting grade of biopolymer has a better solubility in acetic acid than crab-derived products, which seals its status as the best possible input for high-purity applications. As commercial crustacean wastes are growing in volume by millions of tons, producers are locking in these low-cost resources to fuel the rising Chitosan market supply lines.

Asia Pacific Leads Global Chitosan Market with 46.58% Share, Leveraging Aquaculture and Processing Power

The sheer dominance of the Asia Pacific region in the global market of Chitosan is pegged back on its unparalleled access to raw biomass and processing infrastructure. With an overwhelming 46.58% market share in 2025, the region successfully serves the industry as the global production powerhouse. China alone is responsible for this volume, which it exploits with its huge aquaculture industry to supply most of the 38,000 metric tons of chitosan produced globally this year. While China is concerned with bulk volume, Japan compensates with high tech refinement with specialised plants producing pharmaceutical grades valued at more than US$ 188/kgs.

Vietnam and Thailand further favour this ecosystem, processing thousands of tons of shrimp waste every year for feed supply chains. This regional supremacy is structural, and the proximity of 130 processing facilities with key hubs of aquaculture drastically reduces the cost of logistics to create a price barrier that is competitive and hard for other regions to break.

Chitosan Market Major Players:



Primex EHF

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

Meron Group

KitoZyme SA

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

FMC Corporation

Agra Tech, Inc.

Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd

Marshall Marine Products Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Source



Shrimps

Prawns

Crabs Other Sources

By Application



Water treatment

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical and Biomedical

Food and Beverage Other Applications

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South America

