Material Bank Appoints Robert Thiemann As EVP, Content Strategy

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Material Bank, the world's largest marketplace for searching, sampling, and specifying architecture, design, and construction materials, today announced the appointment of Robert Thiemann as EVP, Content Strategy. Thiemann is an accomplished design leader with more than 25 years of experience shaping the global conversation around design and the built environment.

As the co-founder and long-time editor-in-chief of FRAME-one of the most influential design publications in the world-Robert helped define how retail, workplace, hospitality, and living environments are understood and built worldwide, while launching innovative media initiatives that expanded the brand's reach and impact. Under Robert's leadership, the FRAME Awards evolved into one of the most inclusive, diverse, and transparent awards in the interiors industry. He has spoken, moderated, and served as a jury member for organizations including Chanel, ÉCAL, HEAD, Hermès, Kering, Pernod Ricard, Puig, and Vitra. Following his tenure at FRAME, Robert launched a strategic design consultancy focused on guiding brands toward future-ready environments that reflect evolving cultural and business needs.

In this newly formed role, Robert will lead Material Bank's global content strategy across all touchpoints, including digital, social, editorial, and thought leadership. He will play a critical role in strengthening Material Bank's authority in the design ecosystem-deepening content credibility, elevating its point of view, and advancing storytelling that inspires creativity while shaping the future of material discovery.

“Robert has spent decades influencing how the world understands design and the environments that we inhabit,” said Founder and CEO of Material Bank, Adam I. Sandow.“His perspective, editorial rigor, and global fluency uniquely position him to help define Material Bank's voice and continue building a platform that serves as a connective force across the design ecosystem.”

“Material Bank has already transformed how materials are sourced and sampled. The opportunity now is to add meaning, context, and intelligence to that infrastructure-helping designers navigate complexity, sharpen their judgment, and understand not just what to choose, but why. I'm excited to build a content layer that connects data with culture, materials with stories, and today's choices with what's next for the built environment.”

Material Bank continues to invest in leadership and innovation as it expands its platform, global reach, and impact-empowering architects, designers, and brands to make better, faster, and more informed material decisions, all while continually enhancing the user experience.

About Material Bank:

Material Bank is the fastest and most sustainable way to search, sample, and specify materials. The revolutionary platform powers complex searches across hundreds of brands in seconds. Samples ordered by midnight (ET) arrive in a single box by 10:30 AM the next day-always shipped 100% carbon neutral. With more than 170,000 design professional members globally, Material Bank has changed the way design professionals and brands connect in the architecture and design industry.