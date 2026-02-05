Rahul Gandhi Reacts To PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Speech, Asks 'Itni Ghabrahat?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attacks on him and his party in his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, saying that the prime minister was“afraid of truth.”

Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X:“Bas sawalon se itni ghabrahat? Modi ji sachai se itna darr gaye ki jhooth ki sharan le li. Khair, jo unhe theek laga, wahi kiya [Is there so much fear of questions? Modi ji seems so afraid of the truth that he has taken refuge in lies. Anyway, he did what he thought was appropriate]”

PM Narendra Modi came out in defence of BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who was called“my traitor friend” by Rahul Gandhi, and accused the Congress of having“hatred” for Sikhs. PM Modi also attacked Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and the entire Congress in his speech.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi for his“traitor” remark at Ravneet Bittu, the prime minister said,“A 'shatir dimaag' of Congress called a member of this House a traitor. This is the peak of his arrogance. So many factions have split from the Congress, so many people have left, he called the MP a traitor because he is Sikh... It was an insult of Sikhs, Gurus, and showed the hatred against Sikhs that the Congress has,” PM Modi said.

Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, attacked the prime minister, alleging that he was“hiding behind” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and described the claim that there was any plan to hurt the PM as an“absolute lie”.

Her remarks came after Om Birla said in the Lok Sabha that he had asked PM Modi not to come to the House to deliver his address after receiving“concrete information” that many Congress MPs could carry out an“unexpected act” by reaching the spot where the prime minister sits. Also Read | PM Modi on Nehru, Indira and Congress: 'They consider citizens as problems'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said,“The PM is hiding behind the Speaker. Yesterday, he did not have the guts to come to the House because three women were standing before the bench. What nonsense is this?..There is no discussion because the govt doesn't want discussion to happen.”

She also alleged that the Central government was making Speaker Om Birla“say all this,” because, she said, the prime minister did not have the guts to come to the House.

“It is an absolute lie. There is no question of anybody raising hands on the prime minister, trying to hurt him or any such thing...But if you are going to allow your members to quote books, talk nonsense, the opposition benches are going to protest. I am sorry, the prime minister is hiding behind the speaker. They are making the speaker say all this because yesterday he did not have the guts to come in the House....because three women were standing before his bench, what nonsense is this,” the Congress MP said.

(With agency inputs)