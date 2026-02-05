MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Eguana and ITOCHU Amend Maturity Date of Unsecured Convertible Debenture, Provides Medicine Hat Update

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EGT) (OTC Pink: EGTYF) (" Eguana " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with the ITOCHU Corporation (" ITOCHU "), to amend the maturity date of the ITOCHU unsecured Convertible Debenture to March 13, 2026, providing additional runway for the partners to finalize negotiation of a longer-term solution. The extension includes all past interest, which was previously extended to the maturity date of the debenture.

"As we continue managing through tight liquidity conditions created by the significant downturn in residential renewable markets over the last few years, and further compounded by the lack of payments from a prior US customer, ITOCHU has remained a valuable and supportive partner to the Company bringing solutions to the table to support our utility channel transition," commented Eguana Chief Executive Justin Holland. "We now have over a megawatt fleet in operation in Western Canada for power grid feeder improvement along with additional fleets in operation in California, Vermont, Hawaii, and Nova Scotia. This simply would not have been possible without the support from our many partners including ITOCHU."

The Company also confirmed its Energy Innovation Challenge funded project in Medicine Hat Alberta, where Eguana was selected as an award recipient to expand and demonstrate utility-oriented functions in the Eguana EdgeTM Distributed Energy Resource Management System on a single feeder remains on track. Hardware installation of nine EVOLVETM LFP BESS' was completed in December 2025 and the third phase of software development has begun. Through this period, Eguana has been engaging with utilities to gain insight into operations requirements and to optimize the performance of the product. Eguana encourages interested utilities to reach out to schedule a demonstration and discussion with Eguana's development team to create the tools to support the energy transition at the grid edge.

About ITOCHU

The history of ITOCHU Corporation dates back to 1858 when the Company's founder Chubei Itoh commenced linen trading operations. Since then, ITOCHU has evolved and grown over 150 years. With approximately 110 bases in 63 countries, ITOCHU, one of the leading sogo shosha, is engaging in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, metals, minerals, energy, chemicals, food, general products, realty, information and communications technology, and finance, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EGT) (OTC Pink: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe, Australia and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

Forward-Looking Information

The reader is advised that some of the information herein may constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning assigned by National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and other relevant securities legislation. In particular, we include, among other things: the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSXV and the issuance of the Common Shares.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; general economic, market and business conditions; industry capacity; the operations of Eguana's assets, competitive action by other companies, and other factors set out in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2022 which may be found on its website or at sedarplus. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







