Next Meeting Of Negotiating Teams To Take Place In Near Future Zelensky
Responding to a question about the results of this round of talks, Zelensky said: "Since an air raid alert is sounding now [at that moment the air raid siren went off], this indicates that they did not agree on ending the war. I think this is clear to you and me."
He added that regarding the next meeting, it was agreed that "there will be a next meeting in the near future."Read also: Ukraine returns 157 servicemen from captivity, Zelensky says
"As for the nature of the conversation and what was discussed? Everything was discussed. They believe the information is very sensitive. They want to come and brief me in detail. Then I will communicate with you, already understanding where we are. What is important is that the process is ongoing, although we would like faster results. If there is a next meeting, it means there is a chance to continue the dialogue, which, of course, we very much want to lead to the end of the war," he said.
As Ukrinform reported, the second day of trilateral meetings involving representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
