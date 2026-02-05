ISTD: 379 Businesses Notified For Non-Compliance With E-Invoicing System

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra) – Income and Sales Tax Department (ISTD) conducted field visits for several sectors required to register in the National E-invoicing System.In a statement Thursday, the ISTD said the effort aimed to gather feedback from compliant businesses, monitor observations and suggestions related to the system's implementation and verify compliance with its provisions.During these visits, the department notified non-compliant businesses and individuals and granted them legal grace periods to rectify their status before taking any legal action, in accordance with applicable legislation.As part of the campaign, the department issued notices to 379 businesses, stores, and individuals for failing to comply with the system's provisions and issue proper invoices, and were granted 1- week period to legally rectify their situations.The department added that its teams will continue their field visits, both to gather feedback from compliant entities and verify compliance with the system's provisions.The ISTD said the violating entities will be notified and given a one-week grace period before legal action is taken.Additionally, the department indicated that the number of registered users in the system has reached approximately 158,000 companies, establishments, individuals, and professionals, while about 1.2 million invoices are issued daily through this e-service.The system was linked to the government's "Sanad" application, which enables companies and establishments to verify that their local purchases are made from suppliers that comply with this billing e-service.The system also provides an invoice verification service to secure its authenticity by scanning a QR code using the digital document verification option within the application.