Reachdesk Scales Personalized Fulfillment And Expands Service Offerings With ITS Logistics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -- 99% order accuracy for complex, diverse custom kitting leads to scaled fulfillment operations, new business offerings, and meaningful customer experiences --

RENO, Nev., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, one of North America's fastest-growing third-party logistics providers, today announced that their partnership with global gifting and corporate swag platform Reachdesk has scaled the company's high-complexity fulfillment operations while achieving 99% order accuracy and 98% on-time fulfillment rates while simultaneously growing into new service offerings. The results, highlighted in ITS Logistics' recent case study, demonstrate the success that tailored solutions bring to complex fulfillment operations.

“The interesting thing about Reachdesk is that we're one customer on paper, but we have hundreds of clients, and each of them has their own specific needs and can request something unique every day,” said Nicholle Aston, Director of Supply Chain at Reachdesk.“ITS does a really good job of going the extra mile and making sure they've gotten instructions right and kitting projects are assembled in the exact way we need.”

Reachdesk fulfills thousands of corporate gifting orders each month on behalf of end customers, each with unique combinations of products, branding requirements, and presentation standards. With more than 10,000 active SKUs and constantly changing kitting instructions - including handwritten notes and custom packaging - the operation requires a fulfillment model capable of scaling personalization without introducing errors or delays.

To support this level of complexity, Reachdesk centralized its North American fulfillment operations within ITS's Dallas-Fort Worth campus, enabling a single-node distribution model that provides two-day reach to 96% of the U.S with the ability to continue expanding. There, ITS and Reachdesk have collaborated to design and implement custom team member onboarding, workflows, and quality control processes that have resulted in:



99% fulfillment accuracy: Tailored solutions now confidently support streamlined execution of unique and evolving kitting requirements across Reachdesk's customers. 98% on-time fulfillment: Despite scaling, on-time fulfillment rates have remained at or above 98%, protecting end-user experiences for Reachdesk's customers.

“This level of excellence in execution can only be achieved by embracing a hyper-collaborative approach,” said Rob Bray, Senior Director of Client Success at ITS Logistics.“It begins with a deep dive into their challenges, then working in lockstep to build solutions that support their overarching goals. Ultimately, we aim to turn a company's supply chain into an extension of their brand.”

With the successful launch of the company's complex kitting operations, Reachdesk also expanded its service offering to include event logistics. These higher-risk, time-sensitive shipments - often involving large volumes of branded merchandise and tradeshow materials - are supported by additional quality control measures and dedicated reverse logistics workflows. To mitigate risk, ITS and Reachdesk worked closely to identify workflow challenges and implement an additional QA layer on all event orders, ultimately reducing error rates on event shipments by over 90%.

“I would definitely say that instead of a traditional client-3PL relationship, ITS is our teammate,” Aston noted.

Learn more about ITS's distribution and fulfillment solutions and its success with Reachdesk here.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is one of North America's fastest-growing, asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry's most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America's #18 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top drayage and intermodal solution, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

About Reachdesk

Reachdesk is the only global, integrated gifting and swag logistics platform that empowers GTM teams to generate pipeline, accelerate deals, and strengthen customer relationships. We usher in a data-driven era of gifting, eliminating guesswork, manual tasks, and geographic barriers.

As your trusted partner, we help create impactful moments for your prospects, customers, and employees. With simplified ROI tracking and a global network, every gifting strategy delivers measurable results. Committed to guaranteed ROI and transparent pricing, Reachdesk ensures your success is our priority.

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: