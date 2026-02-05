BTCC Exchange Reports 136% Proof Of Reserves For January 2026 Amid Market Volatility

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving crypto exchange, has published its January 2026 Proof of Reserves report with a total reserve ratio of 136%. The report demonstrates robust financial health as cryptocurrency markets navigate a period of heightened volatility.

In January 2026, the cryptocurrency market faced significant pressure amid a convergence of macroeconomic factors, shifting investor sentiment, and geopolitical tensions. Against this backdrop of market uncertainty, BTCC's reserve ratios across major assets reflect the exchange's commitment to maintaining strong capitalization for user protection.

BTCC's January 2026 Proof of Reserves report shows reserve coverage well above 100% across all major cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin (BTC): 122%

XRP: 162%

Ethereum (ETH): 158%

USDT: 139%

USDC: 113% Cardano (ADA): 137%

These reserve ratios demonstrate that BTCC holds significantly more assets than required to cover all user balances, providing an essential safety buffer during periods of market turbulence. Visit BTCC's website for full proof of reserves data:

The exchange has also strengthened its Risk Reserve Fund, adding $2.2 million in December 2025 to bring the total to over $21 million. This fund serves as an additional layer of protection for users beyond the standard reserves.

To help traders navigate current market conditions, BTCC has launched BTCC Earn, a flexible earnings program offering returns of up to 20%. The program is designed to provide users with additional opportunities during this period of market consolidation. Details are available at .

