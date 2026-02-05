Aqua-Tots Swim School Named A 2026 Top Franchise By Franchise Business Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent Franchisee Survey Confirms Strong Satisfaction with Support, Leadership and Overall Performance

Mesa, Arizona, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School has been named a 2026 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review, an honor based entirely on feedback from the people who know the business best: its franchise owners.

Franchise Business Review's annual Franchisee Satisfaction Awards recognizes franchise systems that deliver a strong, consistent experience across support, leadership and financial opportunity.

For more than 20 years, Franchise Business Review has identified the top franchise opportunities in North America using independent, third-party research. The complete list of 2026 Top Franchises is available at .

Aqua-Tots ranks number one in Recreational and number fourteen in the Top Large Franchises, according to the 2026 Top Franchise list. By prioritizing strong support for franchisees, Aqua-Tots Swim School has built a scalable, community-centered franchise model designed for long term growth and impact. As the largest international swim school franchise, Aqua-Tots has more than 180 franchise locations across 14 countries. With a proven curriculum and mission-driven focus on water safety, Aqua-Tots Swim School specializes in year-round, accessible swim instruction.

Unlike awards based on brand awareness or application fees, Franchise Business Review's rankings are determined solely by franchisee satisfaction and system performance. The firm surveys franchise owners directly and evaluates results using standardized benchmarks to ensure credibility and comparability across brands.

“This recognition is meaningful to us because it reflects the voices of our franchise owners,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School.“Our focus has always been to build a system that truly supports franchisees from every level with efficiency and partnership. We're proud to provide opportunities for our franchisees to make a lasting impact on communities internationally.”

Aqua-Tots Swim School was one of more than 330 franchise brands representing over 26,000 franchise owners that participated in Franchise Business Review's 2026 research. Franchisees evaluated their experience across 33 core benchmarks, including support, operations, franchisor-franchisee relations, leadership, culture and financial opportunity.

In 2025, Aqua-Tots Swim School conducted its third comprehensive franchisee satisfaction survey, using franchisee feedback to inspire innovation across procedures, processes, and technology. This latest award validates the role Aqua-Tots Swim School plays in communities and the importance of building a meaningful franchise business.

“Franchisee satisfaction is one of the most reliable indicators of long-term franchise performance,” said Michelle Rowan, president of Franchise Business Review.“This year's Top Franchise winners significantly outperformed industry averages, demonstrating strength in the areas that matter most to franchise owners: leadership, support, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity. These brands are not just growing, they are building healthy, resilient systems.”

To view the full list of 2026 Top Franchises, visit .

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.



Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 180 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review is a leading market research firm serving the franchise industry. The company conducts independent surveys measuring franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement and publishes guides and reports for entrepreneurs evaluating franchise ownership. Since 2005, Franchise Business Review has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners across more than 1,300 franchise brands. Its research and reports are available free to the public at .

