Herb Haus Dispensary Opens Its Doors Near Metlife Stadium, Offers Family‐Rooted Path To Cannabis Wellness And Connection
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Herb Haus, a new dispensary directly across from MetLife Stadium, is on track with a February 14, 2026 opening and is set to welcome both cannabis newcomers and seasoned users alike.
Herb Haus was founded by Joey Kannegiesser, whose journey started many years ago. His mission is to make Herb Haus more than just a store; he aims to create a community-driven space rooted in wellness, trust, and education.
From Fast-Food Spot to Cannabis Comfort Zone
Located at 300 Washington Avenue, Carlstadt, NJ, Herb Haus transformed a fast-food restaurant into a contemporary dispensary with modern amenities, including a drive-thru for streamlined and discreet access. Its proximity to the Meadowlands, MetLife Stadium, and the American Dream Mall makes it convenient for both visitors and residents alike.
A Brand Born from Personal Transformation
Joey's firsthand experience with medical cannabis inspired the creation of Herb Haus. Combined with the support of his family and co-founders, who brought expertise in administration and construction, this vision has become a reality: a place where high-quality products meet heartfelt care.
“At Herb Haus, cannabis is more than just a product; it's a pathway to wellness, balance, and connection,” said Kannegiesser. The dispensary emphasizes a family-supported, concierge-level experience, where every team member strives to deliver personalized guidance.
Quality, Clarity, Community
Herb Haus is committed to carefully curating each product it offers:
Quality Products: Every item is hand-selected from state-licensed, vetted growers and manufacturers. Nothing is sold unless team members would confidently use it themselves.
Welcoming Environment: Whether you're a first-time visitor or an experienced user, the Haus offers a calm, professional, and safe space.
Community Commitment: Herb Haus isn't just a business; it's a neighborhood partner invested in the wellness of its community.
Convenient, Accessible, Customer-Centric
The dispensary's standout features include:
A drive-thru for quick, safe, and discreet access.
Minutes from MetLife Stadium, the American Dream Mall, and the Meadowlands Sports Complex.
Always approachable, the knowledgeable Herb Haus staff is ready to educate and support customers in a welcoming environment.
The Herb Haus Mission: Trust, Comfort, and Education
Herb Haus aims to provide a thoughtfully curated and approachable environment in which people can confidently explore the benefits of cannabis. The team prioritizes quality, education, and a welcoming atmosphere designed to help customers feel seen, informed, and supported. This extends beyond transactions; Herb Haus seeks to be a place that you can truly call home.
Final Thoughts
Herb Haus blends personal experience with professional excellence. The dispensary's launch is a testament to how one individual's health journey can spark a broader mission to serve and uplift the community, offering safe, high-quality cannabis products in an environment built around trust and family values.
Experience the Herb Haus difference, where quality cannabis, personal connection, and community care come together.
For More Information
Visit herbhaus or follow Herb Haus on social media for updates on educational events, product launches, and wellness-focused initiatives.
