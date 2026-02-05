MP: NHRC Seeks Reports On Guidelines On Operation Of Gyms And Fitness Centres

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Feb 5 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo said on Thursday that the Commission has issued notices to all state governments, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, and sports authorities, summoning information regarding the rules and guidelines related to the operation of gyms and fitness centres.

He stated that the Commission has received several complaints regarding the sexual exploitation of women and minor girls targeted by trainers in gyms and fitness clubs in various parts of the country.

“Numerous cases of sexual exploitation of women, including minor girls targeted by trainers in gyms and fitness clubs, have come to light at various places across the country. Complaints of substandard food supplements and uncontrolled physical activities, which pose a threat to human life, have also been received,” Kanoongo told IANS during his visit to Bhopal on Thursday.

Expressing his concern on sexual exploitation of Hindu girls, Kanoongo stated that the women from the Hindu community are being targeted by non-Hindu men, who are working as gym trainers across the country.

“We have called for reports from across the country. All reports will be examined, and the further course of action will be decided. We ensure that accused persons will be punished as per the law,” he added.

In July 2025, NHRC member Kanoongo had flagged serious lapses in the police investigation after an alleged love trap and forced conversion racket was busted in Bhopal. Several women students of a private college were allegedly sexually exploited by a group of men in Bhopal.

The lapse was noticed when the first of the alleged rape survivors, a college student whose complaint led to the first of multiple cases in Bhopal, initially called the state police's emergency response service.

She had explicitly stated that she had been raped by a Muslim man in Indore, but her complaint was not acted upon with due seriousness.

Later, the right-wing organisations, including Bajrang Dal, had issued a warning to all gym operators to remove Muslim trainers.