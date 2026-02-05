403
Dozens of Palestinians Cross Rafah Terminal Between Gaza, Egypt
(MENAFN) A total of 25 Palestinians returned to the Gaza Strip from Egypt on Thursday, while 46 others, including patients, departed through the Rafah border crossing, according to medical sources.
Women and children were among those returning at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, where entry procedures were completed and health conditions assessed. Most of the returnees had received medical treatment in Egypt, sources said.
Meanwhile, 46 Palestinians left Gaza on Wednesday evening, including 15 patients and 31 companions, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported.
Although Israeli and Egyptian media had initially suggested that up to 50 Palestinians could cross daily in each direction, actual numbers have been far lower. Since the terminal reopened on Monday, only limited groups have been able to move across.
Under Israeli regulations, only Palestinians who left Gaza after the outbreak of the war are allowed to return, following intensive security screening. Returnees, including elderly individuals and children, reported being subjected to harassment and rigorous military questioning at the crossing.
The terminal was scheduled to reopen as part of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025. However, Israel has not fully implemented the commitment.
The ceasefire ended a two-year Israeli offensive that began in October 2023, which resulted in nearly 72,000 Palestinian deaths, over 171,000 injuries, and the destruction of approximately 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure.
Despite the agreement, attacks by Israel have continued in violation of the ceasefire.
