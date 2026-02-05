403
Trilateral Ukraine Peace Talks Resume in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) The second day of a renewed round of three-party negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States aimed at ending the Moscow–Kyiv conflict got underway on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Ukraine’s lead negotiator, Rustem Umerov, stated on the US-based social networking site Facebook that, “We are working in the same formats as yesterday: trilateral consultations, working groups, and further coordination of positions,” highlighting continuity in the structure of the discussions.
Delegations from Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington launched this second phase of dialogue on Wednesday in the Emirati capital, seeking a resolution to the prolonged armed confrontation, which is set to enter its fifth year later this month.
After the opening day of negotiations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening video message that Kyiv anticipates a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kyiv “in the near future.”
He added, “We discussed the interim results of the negotiations for today. They will continue tomorrow (Thursday). There will also be a significant step: we expect a POW (prisoners of war) exchange in the near future. Captives must be brought home,” following a briefing from Ukraine’s delegation about the first day’s outcomes, though he did not share additional specifics.
So far, neither Russian nor American officials have issued statements regarding a potential exchange, which has not occurred between Moscow and Kyiv since October of last year.
In a separate development, Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who also traveled to Abu Dhabi for the talks, told journalists on Thursday that there is “progress” being made toward a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine.
