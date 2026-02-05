403
Covestro (India) Donates 43.24 Lakhs for Water Conservation and Waste Management in Cuddalore District
(MENAFN- storytellers101) Covestro (India) today announced the handover of 43.24 Lakhs to the Cuddalore District Administration for two key community development initiatives aimed at addressing critical environmental and sanitation challenges in the region.
In a meeting held at the District Collector's Office on 4th February 2026, Covestro (India) Cuddalore Site Head, Jeganathan Kanmani, presented a demand draft to the district collector covering two significant projects: 23.24 Lakhs for the desilting of irrigation tanks across three panchayats, and 20 Lakhs for obtaining Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) for solid waste management in Cuddalore District.
"At Covestro, we live by our purpose of making the world a brighter place," said Anand Srinivasan, Managing Director - Covestro (India) & Head of Polycarbonate–– ISC. "These water conservation and waste management initiatives in Cuddalore reflect our commitment to environmental stewardship and meaningful community engagement. We are proud to collaborate with local authorities to bring about positive change that will benefit hundreds of families and farmers in the region."
The desilting project will rejuvenate irrigation tanks across three panchay–ts – Alambadi, Thondankurichi, and –arur – benefiting approximately 800 hectares of farmland through improved irrigation facilities. This intervention will enhance water storage capacity, support groundwater recharge, and help mitigate the effects of both floods and droughts, addressing crucial water security challenges faced by farmers in the region.
"These projects directly address two critical needs identified in the Cuddalore c—mmunity—water security and effective waste managem nt," said Jeganathan Kanmani, Site Head of Covestro (India) Cuddalore. "As a responsible corporate company, we have consistently focused on sustainable initiatives that create lasting impact. The desilting of irrigation tanks will help transform agricultural productivity in these villages, while the waste management vehicles will improve sanitation and quality of life for residents, thereby improving the wellbeing of the Cuddalore community."
The Light Commercial Vehicle for solid waste management will benefit approximately 500 households, significantly improving sanitation conditions and environmental hygiene in various areas of Cuddalore District. This support aligns with local municipality efforts to enhance waste collection efficiency and promote cleaner surroundings.
This contribution continues Covestro (India's) history of community support in Cuddalore, which has previously included the construction of overhead water tanks, Anganwadi facilities, school classrooms, and various environmental sustainability initiatives such as desilting of Nallathanni Kulam Lake and regular clean-up drives.
About Covestro:
Covestro is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components. With its innovative products, processes and methods, the company helps enhance sustainability and the quality of life in many areas. Covestro supplies customers around the world in key industries such as mobility, building and living, as well as the electrical and electronics sector. In addition, polymers from Covestro are also used in sectors such as sports and leisure, telecommunications and health, as well as in the chemical industry itself.
The company is geared completely to the circular economy. In addition, Covestro aims to achieve climate neutrality for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2035, and the Gro’p’s Scope 3 emissions are also set to be climate neutral by 2050. Covestro generated sales of EUR 14.2 billion in fiscal year 2024. At the end of 2024, the company had 46 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 17,500 people (calculated as full-time equivalents).
