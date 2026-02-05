403
Construction of Sobha Elwood will use breakthrough renewable energy systems from Positive Zero
(MENAFNEditorial) Sobha Realty’s luxury villa community development – Sobha Elwood, will deploy innovative clean energy systems from Positive Zero, including the first-of-its-kind mobile battery energy storage system (mBESS) in the region.
The fume-free, noise-free mobile battery units deliver electricity where it’s needed on the construction site, replacing traditional diesel generators and fossil fuel dependency. Over the duration of the two-year agreement, Positive Zero’s HYPR system will replace the equivalent of more than 30,000 gallons of diesel – enough to power more than 25 million smartphones.
Mr. Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group said: “At Sobha Realty, sustainability is a fundamental pillar of how we build and how we envision the future of our communities. Our partnership with Positive Zero for Sobha Elwood marks another decisive step in integrating clean, renewable energy solutions across our developments. In alignment with the UAE Green Agenda 2030 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, this initiative reinforces our commitment to shaping communities that are world-class, future-ready, and environmentally resilient.”
Each mobile battery system is charged using clean, renewable solar power which is highly efficient compared to diesel equivalents. Positive Zero swaps batteries in and out, as required, to ensure a constant supply of reliable on-site electricity. It is estimated that 219 MWh of electricity will be delivered through the systems per year.
“We are delighted to support Sobha Realty in its pioneering new approach to real estate development, powering more sustainable construction and lowering carbon emissions. Sobha Realty is setting a clear benchmark for developers and demonstrating that clean energy can make a transformative difference to the sustainable development of cities,” said Mr. David Auriau, Chief Executive Officer, Positive Zero.
It is the second project that Sobha Realty has signed with Positive Zero. Following the successful implementation of Positive Zero’s HYPR clean energy systems at Sobha One as the first project, Sobha Elwood now becomes the second development to adopt these innovative renewable energy solutions, as the real estate leader continues to support Dubai’s strategic initiative to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.
