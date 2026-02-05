MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) QIMC Secures Second Regulatory Approval in Advocate Area, Advancing Back-to-Back Phase 1 Drilling Programs in Nova Scotia

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received today a Notice of Approval from the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables for its Phase 1 drilling notification at the Bennett Hill Project, located in the East Advocate area of Nova Scotia.

This approval represents the second drilling authorization granted to QIMC within the broader Advocate area, following the Company's previously announced receipt of regulatory approval for its Eatonville Project in West Advocate. Together, these approvals mark a significant execution milestone as QIMC advances back-to-back Phase 1 drilling programs within a single, highly prospective hydrogen district.

"Receiving a second drilling approval in the Advocate area confirms that QIMC is executing at the district level," said John Karagiannidis, President and Chief Executive Officer of QIMC. "By advancing multiple projects through permitting and into drilling within the Advocate area, we are demonstrating a level of execution and scalability that we believe differentiates QIMC in the emerging natural hydrogen space. Once again, we acknowledge the Province of Nova Scotia for its professional and efficient administration of the regulatory review process."

Advocate Area: From Permitting to Drilling Execution

The Eatonville and Bennett Hill projects are both situated along Nova Scotia's Cobequid Fault system. Receipt of two separate drilling approvals within the same district enables QIMC to maintain operational continuity, optimize contractor utilization, and accelerate subsurface data acquisition.

QIMC intends to sequence the programs in a disciplined manner, transitioning from Eatonville directly into Bennett Hill upon completion of initial drilling activities. Each Phase 1 program is designed as an initial three-hole drill campaign targeting priority geological zones identified through hydrogen soil-gas sampling, radon–thoron measurements, and integrated geological interpretation.

As part of this repeatable and scalable development strategy, QIMC also confirms that it is advancing permitting and technical review work in the Little Forks area of Nova Scotia, which the Company is evaluating as the next priority area for future Phase 1 drilling approvals following Eatonville and Bennett Hill.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a mining exploration and development company dedicated to unlocking the potential of North America's abundant natural resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota (USA), QIMC specializes in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits.

QIMC is committed to sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and innovation, with the objective of supporting clean energy solutions for the AI-driven and carbon-neutral economy.

