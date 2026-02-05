403
Philips Wave brings new ‘finetuned efficiencies’ to partners with an advanced suite of security and time saving configuration capabilities at ISE 2026
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Amsterdam, February 2026: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is excited to announce the latest innovations of Philips Wave, with the evolutionary remote display management platform announcing a brand new suite of ‘business critical’ enhancements, plus new time saving and opportunity generating configuration capabilities, at ISE 2026.
Developed in house and trusted by leading organisations around the world, the cloud based Philips Wave platform unlocks the full potential, versatility and intelligence of Android SoC Philips Professional Displays, while helping to inspire more sustainable business operations.
Designed with flexibility and versatility in mind, Philips Wave provides a centralised system for AV/IT managers and system integrators – whether employed internally or as part of a service contract – to deploy, configure, monitor, manage, and maintain entire display fleets entirely remotely, with screens tailored to support the precise needs and requirements of the customer and environment. Since launching in 2022, Philips Wave has become the go to platform in retail, corporate, education, banking, insurance, transportation, public venues, food and beverage, and more.
Secure and seamless device provisioning
Concluding a series of headline hardware and software announcements at ISE 2026, the latest evolutions to Philips Wave have been hailed as the platform's most transformational to date, bringing greater choice, value, and efficiencies to partners and customers alike.
Among the flood of new updates for 2026 being showcased on Philips Booth 3N500 in Barcelona, Philips Wave now offers a wealth of new configuration tools designed to help take the hassle out of display set ups, saving substantial time, effort, and cost, while delivering on customers’ desired outcomes and ambitions.
Tailored to the current and future needs of the market, system integrators and AV/IT management teams can create and/or duplicate display configuration settings and then seamlessly deploy them to multiple screens – locally or around the world – at the click of a button.
Ensuring optimum performance at all times, new features, settings, applications, firmware, and software can be effortlessly scheduled and added – collectively or to specific displays – as they become available, all from a single centrally managed location.
Trialled and perfected with several existing PPDS partners in recent months, the latest configuration tools have been proven to dramatically reduce installation times – approximately 75 per cent in some instances – saving on both effort and cost.
Power in your hands
Furthermore, Philips Wave also offers enhanced power scheduling opportunities by switching off screens when not required and adjusting the brightness to reflect the lighting conditions based on factors like the display’s location or even the time of year.
This helps to ensure optimal viewing experiences of each display – whether indoors, outdoors, or exposed to changing light conditions (such as a retail store), while reducing energy consumption for a lower cost of ownership and extending product lifetimes.
Stuart Millward, Technical Director and UK Education Sales Manager at PPDS, who has initiated and managed the latest enhancements to Philips Wave, commented: “These new configuration updates will be a game changer, substantially simplifying and speeding up project roll out processes and reducing configuration errors, delivering greater value to our partners, and providing new revenue generating opportunities. This is another landmark moment in the evolution of Philips Wave.”
Safe and secure
Security has always been of paramount importance in Philips Wave, which now features powerful notification features. The system will automatically send live alerts to selected email addresses when a screen’s activity falls outside its defined parameters. Examples include when a display scheduled to be on is unexpectedly switched off or if it begins displaying incorrect or unauthorised content.
The notifications provide 24/7 security and reassurance, further empowering system integrators and AV/IT managers to take immediate action and provide greater value as a platform and as part of a service contract.
The notifications provide further peace of mind to partners and customers, with Philips Wave already holding an ISO 27001 certification, which demonstrates PPDS’ commitment to safeguarding sensitive data and information and has measures in place to protect against current and future security threats.
Stuart Millward added: “Some customers will have fleets of hundreds or thousands of screens located around the world, and keeping a physical eye on each is a near impossible job. Philips Wave removes those obstacles by providing 24/7 monitoring and security, immediately alerting the right people to any suspicious actions or activities, empowering them in providing a proactive support service, identifying issues and resolving them quickly and efficiently.
“For system integrators, this, along with all the other innovative and extensive capabilities of Philips Wave, provides a compelling and invaluable service offering, giving businesses the confidence that their displays and investments are in good hands and driving results.”
Ron Cottaar, Head of Global Marketing at PPDS, concluded: “At ISE 2025 we announced the rebranding of PPDS Wave to Philips Wave. This was more than just a name change; it was a marked shift in our visions and the capabilities we would offer through the Wave ecosystem, while furthering our total solutions commitment. Developed in house, our blueprint has also been led by the current and future needs of the market and responding accordingly and swiftly. The advancements over the past 12 months have been incredible, and at ISE 2026, we are excited to demonstrate all the ways in which Philips Wave is the complete package for our partners and customers. The Wave keeps rolling, and our team continues to bring new features and evolutions to support our partners and customers.”
Philips Wave – benefits at a glance
•Preconfigure: Set up configurations and auto deploy apps and settings when connecting your display to Wave.
•Monitor: View all of your professional displays in one place, with email notifications for real time alerts to potential issues.
• Secure: Designed and managed by the PPDS development team with a certified ISO27001 information security management system, with multi factor authentication, and hosted in a secure AWS environment.
•Scalable: Solutions that grow with your business, with no limit on the number of connected displays. Sustainable: Reducing the need for site visits and ensuring screen power schedules can be remotely managed, adjusted, and optimised for business performance.
•Cost effective: Reducing display installation and configuration times and lowering the requirement for on-site visits.
Visit Philips booth 3N500 at ISE 2026 to get a demo of the new features and all the great functionality of Philips Wave.
