Trump Signals Gentler Immigration Tactics in Minneapolis
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that the deadly shootings of two American citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis last month might lead his government to adopt “a little bit of a softer touch” in how it conducts immigration enforcement operations.
In an interview with a news agency, Trump commented on the events, noting, "I learned that maybe we can use a little bit of a softer touch," while also emphasising that "But you still have to be tough."
The president explained that he had reached out directly to state and local leaders after the fatal encounters, discussing the situation with both the governor and the city’s mayor and describing the exchanges as “great conversations.” However, he later saw those officials publicly condemning the incident “as though a call wasn’t made.”
Trump has been engaged in a protracted disagreement with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, both Democrats who have vehemently criticized his immigration enforcement actions in the city. They have also condemned the fatal shootings of 37-year-old Renee Good and 37-year-old Alex Pretti, which occurred during an immigration enforcement surge that began more than two months ago.
Investigations continue into Good’s death on January 7 and Pretti’s killing on January 24, both of which took place amid a heightened federal immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities.
White House border czar Tom Homan announced on Wednesday that 700 federal immigration and border patrol agents will be pulled back from Minneapolis.
He cited what he described as “unprecedented” cooperation from some local counties that have agreed to let Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers transfer migrants directly into federal custody from county jails.
Trump also said that he personally ordered the drawdown of federal immigration enforcement personnel in the area, explaining that the move was made while authorities wait for local officials to release detainees.
