Excellon Restarts Mining At Mallay And Highlights Emerging Footwall Zone Upside
| Isguiz Vein
Shoot
| HOLE
(ID)
| FROM
(m)
| TO
(m)
| LENGTH
(m)
| SILVER
(g/t)
| LEAD
(%)
| ZINC
(%)
|Clavo 3
|ISG-08-05
|104.7
|114.0
|9.3
|88.32
|1.45
|2.47
|Clavo 3
|ISG-10-01
|61.7
|69.9
|8.2
|92.35
|0.97
|1.74
|Clavo 3
|ISG-10-04
|65.8
|76.5
|10.7
|41.10
|0.41
|1.48
|Clavo 3
|PS-13-68
|0.4
|7.9
|7.6
|86.78
|2.26
|3.02
|Clavo 3
|MLL17-73
|9.5
|14.3
|4.8
|52.25
|1.06
|2.02
|Clavo 3
|MLL17-77
|11.6
|15.9
|4.4
|118.19
|3.07
|3.67
| Notes:
Drill results referenced in this news release are historical in nature and were completed by Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from 2010 to 2017. The drill intercepts are reported in core lengths. True widths are unknown and may vary by hole due to intercept angles created by fanned drill arrays.
Management views the footwall calc-silicate as a potential parallel source of mill feed near existing development headings, with the objective of expanding the mineralized envelope beyond the current vein-focused model. Initial flotation testwork completed by a third party confirmed acceptable silver-lead recoveries in concentrate produced. Further testwork including optimization of both silver/lead and silver/zinc concentrates will focus on further improvements once the Mallay metallurgical lab is recommissioned.
Figure 4: Longitudinal View, Looking East - Interpretation of the Footwall Zone Exploration Area
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Footwall Zone Mineralization: Next Steps
Initial flotation testwork completed by a third party confirmed acceptable silver recoveries in lead concentrate produced. Planned further testwork including optimization of both silver/lead and silver/zinc concentrates will focus on further improvements once the Mallay metallurgical lab is recommissioned.
A dedicated drill rig is being mobilized to better define the Footwall Zone for potential to accelerate 2026 mill feed. Drilling is planned for 17 holes, averaging 35-50m along three levels and will provide detailed information for near-term planning, including improved grade control and mineable volumes.
Figure 5: Isometric View - Footwall Infill Drill Program 2026 Mine Plan Above 4090 Level - Looking Down to Northeast
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Rehabilitation of Upper Levels Above 4150 Underway
Rehabilitation of upper mine levels above 4150 is underway, with the goal of reopening access to additional mineralized areas where expected rehabilitation requirements are minimal and where near-term mineralization can be incorporated into the mine plan.
Excellon's near-term focus is to prioritize two to three levels where access can be restored efficiently, ground conditions and services are manageable, and additional mineralized zones can be accessed and evaluated for inclusion in a staged restart plan.
Next Steps
Excellon is in the early stages of restart and prioritizing mine development to access new areas and production to grow surface stockpiles, prior to formal restart of the mill.
- Mine Production: Continue stockpiling mineralized material from the 4090-level horizon while advancing development and dewatering to access additional mineralized zones and drill platforms. Footwall Zone: Infill drilling and integration of mineralized zones into mine plan to end of Q2. Mill Restart: Refurbishments targeted to begin when run-of-mine surface stockpiles are sufficient to run the mill at or near capacity. Further updates will be provided.
Share Settlement
The Company issued 475,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.59 per Common Share in satisfaction of accounts payable for services previously rendered. The issuance is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and is subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.
Historical Drill Results
Drill results referenced in this news release are historical in nature and were completed by Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from 2010 to 2017. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify these historical drill results and Excellon is not treating the historical results as current Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves. The historical results should not be relied upon. Reported intervals are core lengths and true widths are unknown at this time.
Qualified Person
Paul Keller, P.Eng., Excellon's Chief Operating Officer and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved technical information contained in this news release related to mine and mill progress.
William McGuinty P.Geo. a consultant to Excellon has reviewed original paper documentation and mine exploration data transcribed to digital format at the Mallay mine by the original mine operator, particularly drill information and data collection procedures, and has reviewed and approved the disclosure of geological information contained in this news release.
Excellon's vision is to realize opportunities through the acquisition and advancement of quality precious and base metal assets, leveraging an experienced management team for the benefit of its employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is focused on the potential restart of the Mallay Silver Mine in Peru. Excellon also holds a portfolio of exploration-stage projects, including Kilgore, an advanced gold project in Idaho, and Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany, and the Tres Cerros Gold/Silver Exploration Property in Peru, providing additional growth upside.
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Excellon Resources Inc.
Shawn Howarth, President & Chief Executive Officer
...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) has reviewed the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained, referenced or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, these statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "schedule", "should", "target", "will" and similar expressions, and include statements about events or results that may occur in the future.
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the scope, sequencing and results of restart and ramp-up activities at the Mallay mine, including underground rehabilitation and dewatering progress, stockpiling as part of a staged commissioning approach, the scope and results of the drill program and the timing of the release of results, and the potential significance of the calc-silicate footwall zone. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to underground access, dewatering, rehabilitation, equipment availability, contractor performance, geological continuity, metallurgical variability, permitting and regulatory requirements, commodity prices, financing, and other risk factors described in Excellon's public disclosure. Any decision to commence or resume production at Mallay will not be based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, which increases the uncertainty that the Company will be able to achieve commercial production.
Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: geological, sampling and assay variability; interpretation risk related to historical data generated by third parties; permitting and access delays; cost or technical challenges during rehabilitation and drilling; market and commodity price volatility; financing risks; and the risk factors set out in the Company's Annual Information Form dated June 30, 2025, the MD&A and other public disclosure.
The forward-looking statements herein are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by the cautionary statements in the Company's continuous disclosure. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
