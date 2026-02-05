Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend To Shareholders
MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to shareholders of record on March 27, 2026, payable on April 15, 2026. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.
For further information:
Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Lantic Inc.
Tel: (514) 940-4350
Website:
