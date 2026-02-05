Saying It's An Insult To Whole Country Is Ridiculous: Shiv Sena (UBT) On Rahul Gandhibittu Spat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday dismissed claims that Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remark calling Union Minister of State (MoS) Ravneet Singh Bittu a 'traitor friend' amounted to an insult to the nation, calling such assertions 'a little ridiculous.'

The comments came amid a verbal clash between Gandhi and Bittu outside Parliament on Wednesday, which quickly escalated into a heated political controversy. The incident occurred during a protest by Opposition MPs ahead of the day's proceedings, when Gandhi referred to Bittu as "a traitor friend" as the Union minister walked past. In response, Bittu retorted by calling Gandhi "desh ke dushman (enemy of the nation)."

The BJP condemned Gandhi's choice of words, with party leaders alleging that labelling a sitting minister“traitor” was not only inappropriate but an insult to the Sikh community and the nation. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other BJP figures framed the remark as unacceptable and divisive, invoking historical sensitivities related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Speaking to IANS, Priyanka Chaturvedi said the BJP was seeking political advantage from the episode.

“How does this become an insult to the nation? The exchange between the two reflects what is happening in the Lok Sabha session - bitterness and discord, both sides taking rigid stances, and no coordination, no middle ground, no dialogue,” she said.

Chaturvedi added that inappropriate language was used by both leaders during the exchange.

“One is the Leader of Opposition and the other is a minister. In every incident, the BJP tries to get political benefit. I think it will not be repeated, but saying that it's an insult to the whole country is a little ridiculous,” she said.

Aside from the spat over personal remarks, Chaturvedi also addressed concerns around the India–US trade deal.

She questioned why India had adjusted its strategic interests, particularly with respect to oil imports from Russia and other partners, and suggested that the government needed to provide clearer answers on its policy direction.

Wednesday's confrontation added to a day of tensions in Parliament, which saw disruptions and protests from Opposition members over various issues, including the suspension of several MPs and criticism of government policies.