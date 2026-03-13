EU Says Not To Ease Sanctions Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The chief spokesperson of the European Commission, Paola Pinho, stated this during a briefing in Brussels, according to a correspondent of Ukrinform.

"It is not the time to relax sanctions on Russia. And just to put it in perspective, Russia has been earning, we're informed, $150 million per day on additional revenues from oil sales since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East, which makes Russia probably the biggest beneficiary of this conflict," the spokesperson said.

US decision to partially ease sanctions on Russian oil can give Russia $10B – Zelensky

As Ukrinform previously reported, the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, believes that the decision by the United States administration to ease sanctions on Russian oil increases the Kremlin's resources for the war against Ukraine and causes deep concern.

Earlier, senior European officials repeatedly warned that pressure on Russia must be maintained and increased despite disruptions in global oil supplies. Meanwhile, the United States decided to suspend sanctions for one month on the sale of Russian oil and petroleum products that had been loaded onto ships before March 12.

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