Trump Government to Withdraw Federal Immigration Agents from Minnesota
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has announced it will withdraw 700 federal immigration agents from Minnesota, according to border czar Tom Homan. Speaking at a news conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Homan said the reduction comes after what he described as “unprecedented collaboration,” allowing law enforcement to operate with fewer officers in a safer environment. "Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration, and as a result of the need of less law enforcement officers to do this work in a safer environment, I am announcing that effective immediately, we will draw down 700 people," he stated. Homan also noted that the administration has moved to prioritize the deployment of full body cameras in the city.
The drawdown follows weeks of protests across Minnesota and beyond against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and incidents involving federal agents. Tensions escalated after the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, on January 24, and Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, on January 7. The deaths sparked demands for independent investigations and scrutiny over federal cooperation with local authorities.
President Donald Trump confirmed to NBC News that he personally authorized the reduction of federal agents. "Yes, it did," he said when asked if the decision came from him. "But it didn't come from me because I just wanted to do it. We have — we are waiting for them to release prisoners. Give us the murderers that they're holding, and all of the bad people, drug dealers, all of the bad people," he added.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded to the announcement by suggesting that the situation demonstrates the limits of executive action in addressing ICE issues. He noted that real solutions cannot rely solely on the administration and that broader oversight and accountability are needed.
The move represents a partial scaling back of a federal enforcement surge that has drawn national attention and sparked widespread debate over immigration policy and law enforcement practices in the United States.
