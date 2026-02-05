403
Australian Police Charge Man Over Child Abuse Linked to Epstein Files
(MENAFN) Australian authorities have charged a 27-year-old man, Ethan Burns-Dederer, with hundreds of child abuse offenses spanning Australia and 15 other countries, following the latest release of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Burns-Dederer, who has been in custody since February 2025, faces 596 charges involving 459 victims, according to Queensland police. The charges come after authorities discovered 23,000 additional videos and images of alleged abuse on his electronic devices.
Police said the victims were primarily children aged between 7 and 15, who were “actively targeted children on social media and gaming platforms between 2018 and 2025.”
Australian Crime Command official Denzil Clark said the investigation required “time, skill and commitment” due to the volume of evidence.
“This is extremely concerning and disturbing offending. We are seeing an increasing prevalence of children being groomed, coerced, or threatened into taking and sending sexual images of themselves, often through popular apps, games, and social media sites. The trauma that this causes a child is significant," Clark added.
The case comes amid global attention on child exploitation following the release of millions of files related to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial, exposing the network of individuals connected to him worldwide.
